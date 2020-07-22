A First Look at PCC Community Markets' Expansion

PCC Community Markets is making two big commitments just east of Seattle. The community-owned food retailer is opening a new location — the grocer's 15th — in Bellevue on Aug. 12, and it's moving its Kirkland store to a new, larger location in 2021.

PCC has been recognized as an outstanding independent for sustainability, and its Bellevue and Kirkland stores are both pursuing the Living Building Challenge (LBC) Petal Certification, a rigorous green building standard. The 26,000-square-foot Bellevue store will include sustainably sourced, nontoxic building materials and reclaimed materials — shelving and deli fixtures — from other PCC stores. It will also use energy-efficient systems that lower climate impacts, including the use of carbon dioxide refrigeration instead of synthetic refrigerants.

Some features at the Bellevue location opening next month are: