A First Look at PCC Community Markets' Expansion
PCC Community Markets is making two big commitments just east of Seattle. The community-owned food retailer is opening a new location — the grocer's 15th — in Bellevue on Aug. 12, and it's moving its Kirkland store to a new, larger location in 2021.
PCC has been recognized as an outstanding independent for sustainability, and its Bellevue and Kirkland stores are both pursuing the Living Building Challenge (LBC) Petal Certification, a rigorous green building standard. The 26,000-square-foot Bellevue store will include sustainably sourced, nontoxic building materials and reclaimed materials — shelving and deli fixtures — from other PCC stores. It will also use energy-efficient systems that lower climate impacts, including the use of carbon dioxide refrigeration instead of synthetic refrigerants.
Some features at the Bellevue location opening next month are:
- Full-service meat and seafood, sustainably sourced and cut-to-order.
- A curated selection of 100% Pacific Northwest-produced spirits to complement the co-op’s collection of exclusive wines and local beers and ciders
- Espresso and bakery counter
- Made-from-scratch deli offerings including a pizzeria, hot and cold pre-packaged favorites to-go, meals for two, family-sized salads and ready-to-heat casseroles
- PCC’s private-label collection of 12 product lines
- Certified organic and Non-GMO Project Verified pantry staples from Field Day
- A large studio to host PCC Cooking Classes, when they can be held in-person again, instead of virtually
- Plug-in stations for electric vehicles
More than 95% of PCC’s produce selection is organic; its fresh meats are 100% organic, non-GMO or grass fed; its fresh and frozen raw seafood is responsibly sourced as defined by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program; and, whenever possible, the co-op sources its products from local producers, farmers, ranchers and fishers.
The grocer is also extending its PCC Food Bank Program to include a partnership with Bellevue Hopelink to support the community around the new store.
As for the Kirkland PCC, the grocer will close its current location, which was the company's second store, and relocate nearby to a space that is approximately 19,000 square feet, 30% larger than the original. The store is being developed by MRM Capital, with PCC’s architect and general contractor of record, MG2 and Woodman Construction, respectively.
PCC Community Markets is the largest community-owned food market in the United States, with 14 locations in Washington state.