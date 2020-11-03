2020 Retail Seafood Review: Sustainability Remains Key Concern

Among the respondents to PG’s survey, 38% already carry plant-based seafood alternatives, while 50% say they don’t but would consider it. Just 12% don’t carry such items and have no interest in doing so.

Out of those that already carry plant-based seafood alternatives, a solid 53% merchandise them right alongside seafood products, while another 17% offer them elsewhere in the store but would prefer to merchandise them in the seafood section. Thirty percent carry them elsewhere in the store, with no plans to place them next to seafood items.

Reflecting the relative newness of this trend, 73% of respondents that offer plant-based seafood alternatives note that they’ve been doing so for less than a year, while 17% have offered them for one to two years and 10% have provided them for three to five years.

When asked how these plant-based products are faring, although it was too soon to tell for 38% of respondents, 50% say that their sales in this area are rising, while only 13% report that they’re on the wane.

The plant-based seafood trend is still trickling its way into stores across the country. Walt Churchill’s Glover hasn’t personally experienced demand for plant-based seafood yet, while Publix’s Brous points out: “There is very limited demand for plant-based seafood at this time, as it is fairly new to market. We offer plant-based options at our GreenWise Market stores.”