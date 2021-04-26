PCC Issues Activity Update, Offers 1st-Ever Dividend

PCC Community Markets has released its “2020 Co-op Purposes Report,” which details its service not only to its own members, but also to the larger cooperative community. Following are highlights from the report:

PCC distributed 1.7 million pounds of product to neighborhood partners and held more than 600 cooking classes in 2020.

Chinook salmon it carries The grocer’s Ballard location was named the first Living Building Challenge Petal Certified grocery store in the world, and the co-op rolled out new standards for the eggs andit carries .

PCC’s board and leadership team collaborated with a consultant to seek input from staff, members and partners to identify the co-op’s vision, mission and values.

Ventures . The food retailer introduced new microgrants to diverse entrepreneurs in partnership with Seattle-based nonprofit

Since 2017, PCC has added a net of 1,353 new organic products to its shelves, achieving the co-op’s five-year goal in this area ahead of schedule.

The co-op operates on a triple bottom line, balancing economic, social and environmental impacts. Its five-year sustainability goals include achieving carbon-positive store operations, decreasing water use and increasing landfill diversions.

The full report is available online.

In other PCC news, the grocer revealed that it gave back more than 60% of its profit to its community, including its first-ever member dividend of $3.9 million. PCC’s 2020 grocery sales came to $383.2 million — a 26.1% increase from the prior year, aided by the opening of two new stores and higher pandemic-related spending by its members — with net income, including one-time impacts from historical tax refunds, of $2.7 million, a 26.4% rise from the prior year. As well as providing its community with more than $700,000 in financial and in-kind support, the co-op invested more than $4 million during 2020 in unforeseen COVID-related costs and safety measures at its 15 locations, and in staff appreciation pay.

In January 2020, PCC debuted a new member benefit program enabling members, including staff, to receive an annual dividend. Based on the co-op’s financial results and the needs of the business in a given fiscal year, the dividend is paid to active co-op members out of the profit the co-op makes specifically from member sales. The average 2020 member dividend paid was $46.93.

Seattle-based cooperative PCC operates 15 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. The co-op plans to open new stores in Downtown Seattle and Madison Valley, and relocate its Kirkland location.