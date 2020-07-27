Food Lion Expands Pickup Services

Many Food Lion shoppers in North Carolina and Virginia now have access to the retailer's Food Lion To-Go pickup service. The grocer has added an additional 38 new stores with curbside availability, bringing the total to 249 locations.

“Expanding this convenient service to additional Food Lion stores is more important than ever,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce marketing at Food Lion. “We want to give local neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Its pickup service isn't the only way Food Lion has been investing in e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the grocer also tripled its delivery footprint, powered by Instacart. Nearly 450 stores in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia now offer that service.

Customers can shop online or through the Food Lion To-Go app and choose a pickup window either for the same day or up to seven days in advance. The To-Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

In June, Food Lion began adding coupons to e-commerce orders, so now customers can link their personal MVP reward cards to their account to earn savings as well.

Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.