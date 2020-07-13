Press enter to search
Food Lion Named Energy Star Partner of the Year for 19 Straight Years

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 07/13/2020
In its 19 consecutive years as an Energy Partner of the Year, Food Lion has earned the Sustained Excellence distinction for the last 17 of those years.

Food Lion was recently designated an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the 19th year in a row, making it the only U.S. company to achieve such a milestone, according the grocer and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which administers the Energy Star program.

“Food Lion has won the Energy Star Partner of the Year award 19 years consecutively, achieving the Sustained Excellence distinction for the last 17 of those years,” noted Stephan Sylvan, EPA director of communications for the climate protection partnerships division. “Food Lion has received this honor more times than any other company.” 

Energy Star Partner of the Year awards are presented to organizations in recognition of their contributions to lowering greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. EPA bestows the Sustained Excellence Award on program partners that have already received the Energy Star Partner of the Year honor for at least two straight years and have gone above and beyond the necessary criteria to qualify for recognition.

“We are honored to serve as a leader in energy conservation and efficiency,” said Matt Yates, VP of brand strategy for Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion. “Our energy savings help us lower our costs, so we can keep our prices low for our customers.” 

Since 2000, Food Lion’s energy reductions in carbon emissions have been equivalent to supplying the energy necessary to charge more than 75.3 billion smartphones or providing 70,717 neighbors homes’ energy for a year.

Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.

