Food Lion to Open Store in South Carolina

Food Lion will open its newest location, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., at 9616 Highway 707 on June 16. The new store will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

“I have had the opportunity to work with Food Lion for close to 20 years, and I’ve served the towns and cities of the Grand Strand in the North Myrtle Beach area for most of my career,” said Jeff Cope, store manager of the new Food Lion. “I’m looking forward to serving neighbors and supporting the Murrells Inlet communities. I’m also excited to bring new employment opportunities to the area.”

Food Lion additionally opened another store in South Carolina last month in Warrenville at 2587 Jefferson Davis Highway.

To introduce itself to its new neighbors in Myrtle Beach, local Food Lion associates recently delivered welcome items to personnel at Horry County Fire Rescue Stations #1 and #20 and Murrells Inlet – Garden City Fire Station #79; faculty and staff at St. James Elementary, Middle and Intermediate Schools and Burgess Elementary School; and staff at the Horry County Treasurer’s office and South Strand Recreation Center.

The new store offers the Food Lion To Go service so shoppers can order their items for convenient pickup. Food Lion recently expanded its grocery pickup to 32 stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The store also offers Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-branded products, the company’s private brand that includes pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise organic products are made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

Additionally, shoppers can find a wide variety of local offerings, such as fresh produce grown at Winburn Farms in nearby Horry County, bakery items from Surfside Beach’s Benjamin’s Bakery, and craft beers from many of the area’s local craft breweries.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.