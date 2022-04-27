Food Lion Provides More Tuition Perks to Part-, Full-Time Associates

As the food retail industry continues to search for ways to attract more employees, Food Lion is enhancing the education assistance program for its 82,000 associates. The grocer is now offering tuition reimbursement for all part- and full-time associates, an increase in tuition reimbursement for full-time associates, and discounted degree programs at 15 education providers.

Following in the footsteps of other retailers that have improved their employee benefits, including Target, Walmart and fellow Ahold Delhaize banner Stop & Shop, Food Lion is offering its associates additional higher-learning perks.

“Food Lion employs over 82,000 associates at different stages of their careers, and it’s imperative that we provide an equitable playing field for each and every one,” said Linda Johnson, SVP, chief human resources and communications officer at Food Lion. “We encourage and support our associates to always learn and grow. Enhanced tuition reimbursement benefits and educational programs provide greater opportunities for all Food Lion associates.”

Part- and full-time associates are eligible for tuition reimbursement, which includes tuition, books and class-required fees from any accredited learning institution, after six months of continuous employment.

Food Lion will offer more than 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost. Degree programs include online and in-person courses to earn undergraduate degrees or certificates and graduate degrees. Access to these discounted educational offerings is available to all associates on their first day of employment.

Food Lion is launching education assistance in partnership with Workforce Edge, an employee education management platform powered by Herndon, Va.-based Strategic Education Inc. Through Workforce Edge, Food Lion associates will have access to several educational institutions, including two Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Associates who pursue degrees outside of the Workforce Edge programs will still receive tuition reimbursement. Full-time associates can receive up to $3,000 reimbursement, and part-time associates can receive up to $500 per calendar year.

Candice Forbes, a Food Lion store manager in Shelby, N.C., has received tuition reimbursement every year since 2014, when she started to pursue her undergraduate and graduate degrees while working full-time at the company.

“The tuition reimbursement benefit has helped me further my education while continuing to work and provide for my family,” said Forbes. “The funds have helped me pursue my interests and passions so I can be a more successful store manager and leader.”

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.