Food Lion Feeds Takes It to the Hoop for Meal Donations

Along with its 31 college and university partners, Food Lion Feeds donated more than 1.2 million meals to food banks across the grocer’s 10-state service area. For each foul shot made during regular season basketball games, the foundation donated 100 meals to the school’s local food bank or pantry.

Now in its third year, the Score to Give More program benefitted from both regular season and tournament games this basketball season. The University of North Carolina Tar Heels scored 442 free throws, which helped net 44,200 meals for Inter-Faith Food Shuttle in Raleigh, N.C.

“Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Score to Give More program,” said L. Ron Pringle, president and CEO of Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. “Thanks to Food Lion Feeds and, of course to UNC for a great season. Innovative partnerships such as this go a long way toward efforts to create a hunger free community for the neighbors we serve in central North Carolina.”

“Programs like Score to Give More enable us to educate college students about food insecurity while engaging them in the fight against hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “With their efforts directly benefiting local food banks, Score to Give More becomes more relevant to athletes and their communities.”

Last month, Food Lion Feeds also undertook its annual Orange Bag campaign, which provided five meals to local food banks in the Feeding America network for every bag of its private label oranges it sold.

Overall, the Food Lion Feeds program has provided more than 900 million meals since 2014 and the grocer has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2025.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.