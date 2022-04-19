Southeastern Grocers Shares Corporate Social Responsibility Progress

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is sharing its sustainability progress over the past year with the release of its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Progress Report. The company’s goals align directly with six United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that address hunger, health, education, inequalities, responsible consumption and production, and ocean conservation.

The grocer, along with its SEG Gives Foundation, donated 18.6 million meals to those in need and donated more than $1.1 million to support disaster relief efforts. Additionally, the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program provided nonprofit organizations with funds to help address racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity.

Additionally, the grocer has expanded its product purchases from diverse suppliers by more than $17.5 million over the past year and launched an online marketplace so it can more easily connect with local and diverse suppliers.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we continue to put people first and position belonging, inclusion and diversity at the heart of every decision as we work toward a more equitable and sustainable future,” said Anthony Hucker, Southeastern Grocers president and CEO. “Last year, we enhanced our products to be more environmentally friendly, challenged our suppliers to do the same and worked with our customers to eliminate the use of single-use plastics. We believe it’s our responsibility to be leaders of change and we will continue to push forward for a brighter future for our people and our planet.”

On the environmental front, Southeastern Grocers recycled nearly 50% more food over the previous year, recycled 134 million pounds of cardboard and rolled out digital receipts. The grocer’s reusable Community Bag donation program also helped decrease the use of more than 2.3 million plastic bags while also supporting more than 3,200 nonprofit organizations.

SEG has responsibly sourced 100% of its tuna and increased the sustainability of its Own Brand products through its support of fair labor practices, responsible cocoa sourcing and creation of compostable and biodegradable single-use products.

This Earth Day, Southeastern Grocers will participate in local initiatives including a festival in Jacksonville, hosting design contests with local schools in partnership with Florida State Parks, volunteer days and more.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.