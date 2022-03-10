Southeastern Grocers Keeps It Close to Home With New Store

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. is deepening its presence in Florida, announcing plans for a new location in its hometown of Jacksonville.

Set to welcome customers in 2023, the latest site will be a Winn-Dixie store and will be located at 999 University Blvd. in the College Park neighborhood. It comes on the heels of Southeastern Grocers’ recently added Winn-Dixies in Westlake, St. Augustine Shores and Viera. The Westlake store in Palm Beach County had its grand opening on March 2.

In addition to these recent openings, Southeastern Grocers introduced eight Winn-Dixie locations in Florida in 2020, including two other stores in Jacksonville. Southeastern Grocers also operates a stand-alone WDs Wine, Beer and Liquor store in Jacksonville.

“We are always looking to better serve our customers, and the new College Park Winn-Dixie store presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand in our hometown. We plan to make a significant investment in the new store and provide more than 100 job opportunities to enrich the revitalization of the community and ensure our new customers receive remarkable service,” said Anthony Hucker, Southeastern Grocers’ president and CEO.

The legacy Winn-Dixie banner of Southeastern Grocers operates in five southeastern states. In addition to Florida, there are Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.