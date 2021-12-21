Southeastern Grocers Partners With DoorDash for New Delivery Service

Southeastern Grocers is answering the call for more on-demand grocery delivery, teaming up with last-mile tech company DoorDash to offer same-day service to shoppers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. All participating Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket stores will be available on DoorDash’s DashPass membership program.

More than 400 stores will take part in the new delivery program, offered on the DoorDash app and website. Thousands of grocery items from Southeastern Grocers locations, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, dairy and bakery products, will be available for deliveries to homes or other locations as fast as 45 minutes.

“We are always looking for opportunities to meet the evolving needs of our customers throughout the communities we serve,” said Adam Kirk, SEG’s SVP of marketing operations. “Our partnership with DoorDash is a progression of our e-commerce capabilities that allows us additional opportunities to provide our customers with the quality and value they expect in our stores with the convenience of online shopping.”

Added Shanna Prevé, VP, business development at DoorDash: “We are thrilled to partner with Southeastern Grocers to offer consumers across the southeastern United States a convenient option to order their favorite grocery products at the tap of a button.”

As part of the rollout, Southeastern Grocers and DoorDash are offering deals to shoppers, including a 40% savings on orders of $40 or more from Dec. 21 through Dec. 26. Between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2, 2022, users can get $10 off orders of $35 or more.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.