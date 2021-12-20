Southeastern Grocers Touts Own Brands, Rewards Ahead of Holidays

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is touting its private label products ahead of the holiday season. With grocery prices at a 13-year high, the company is pitching its award-winning own brands and rewards loyalty program as a way to save on groceries.

“With inflation at a record 39-year high and prices continuing to rise each month due to the lasting supply and demand effects from COVID-19, SEG is committed to helping customers host the perfect holiday meal with family and friends,” said the company. “With seasonal favorites like spiced eggnog to everyday staples like canned goods, eggs and milk, the award-winning lineup of SE Grocers brands offer customers savings on thousands of products perfect for holiday celebrations.”

Southeastern Grocer’s own brand products, including its salted pistachios, lamb, wines, and a number of ice cream products, have racked up a number of awards in the past year. The company also has a money-back guarantee on over 8,000 of its SE Grocers brand products.

“At Southeastern Grocers, our associates and customers are our number one priority,” said Gayle Shields, VP of own brands at Southeastern Grocers. “We are dedicated to providing them with the high-quality products and services they need to nourish their families at incredible prices they can afford. By choosing SE Grocers private label products, our customers can save, on average, 20% this holiday season compared to national brands without compromising quality. With more than 8,000 top rated SE Grocers items to choose from, we know our customers will find joy in their holiday savings.”

Southeastern Grocers is touting its rewards program ahead of the holiday season as well. The program offers game-like challenges for customers to fast-track their way to savings with personalized “rewards boosters” in addition to its Mystery Bonus points multipliers and Deal of the Week offers. As a special holiday bonus, the grocer offered 40x points “rewards boosters” through Dec. 21.

All Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores and liquor stores will open at their normal hours until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. In-store pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed during the Christmas holiday. In celebration of the New Year, all stores and liquor stores will be open on New Year’s Eve until 10 p.m. (or regular close of business, if earlier) and New Year’s Day at normal hours. In-store pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will reopen from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on New Year’s Day (or regular close of business, if earlier).

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.