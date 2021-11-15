Southeastern Grocers Rolls Out Local Supplier Program

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) will host a local supplier sourcing event to enable area businesses to provide stores with a larger range of local products. The Local Supplier Connect program will give companies within SEG’s five-state market area the chance to be featured on Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie store shelves.

“Our communities are our heart and soul, and we are committed to helping them thrive,” said Dewayne Rabon, SVP and chief merchant for SEG. “The Local Supplier Connect program allows us to expand local offerings in our stores and source products from the very communities we serve. As a grocer in the Southeast, we are proud of our roots, and we strive to share and encourage the culture of our communities by highlighting local products in each of our stores.”

SEG is teaming up with ECRM and RangeMe to source, qualify and connect suppliers with the appropriate buyers. During the event, which is slated for spring 2022, participants will engage with SEG buyers and category managers to share their company backgrounds, product information and marketing plans.

The upcoming supplier sourcing event comes in the wake of SEG’s successful Supplier Diversity Conference last May, when buyers met with 85 suppliers that were at least 51% owned, operated and managed by women; Black, Indigenous, Asian, Hispanic, LGBTQ+ people; military veterans; or people with disabilities and sell grocery, general merchandise and/or beauty and personal care products. These events are part of SEG’s ongoing commitment to being a catalyst for lasting change and inclusion throughout the organization, its suppliers, associates, customers and communities.

Interested businesses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi with products ready for retail can apply to take part in SEG’s Local Supplier Connect program by Monday, Dec. 6.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.