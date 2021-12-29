Southeastern Grocers Ends 2021 With Nearly 80 Store Improvements

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is wrapping up the year with more than 70% of its total store base refreshed to date, having added value and savings through new products and offerings. The retailer has also donated more than $5.5 million back into its surrounding community to support needy residents.

This past year, Southeastern Grocers completed 78 overall store improvements, including the remodel of 54 stores throughout its five-state market area to offer an enhanced shopping experience. The grocer also added 19 new liquor stores to its portfolio; opened two new Winn-Dixie stores in Florida; grew its Hispanic grocery store concept, Fresco y Más, by two new locations; and rolled out a new stand-alone liquor store concept, WDs.

“As we conclude 2021 and look back at all we have accomplished as a community and company, I am simply amazed,” said Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Anthony Hucker. “Strength, generosity and kindness played a steadfast role throughout the year as we worked together to improve our stores, vaccinate our communities against COVID-19, provide nourishment to neighbors in need and lend a helping hand to one another during trying times. The accomplishments of this year have set a clear path for 2022, and I look forward to continuing to work together with our associates, partners and customers to enhance our communities for many years to come.”

The grocer augmented its award-winning private label lineup with more than 400 new items and offered customers a “try it, love it, or your money back guarantee” to offer more value and savings to customers. Southeastern Grocers products brought home more than 80 top awards this year, including recognition from Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands’ Editors’ Picks program. To provide customers with even more savings, Southeastern Grocers also upgraded its loyalty program to offer “rewards Boosters” and additional Mystery Bonus points multipliers.

In honor of the new year, the retailer is offering a 22x Mystery Bonus points multiplier Jan. 1-7 that can be redeemed through the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie mobile app, which must be activated prior to checkout.

To help the communities it serves, Southeastern Grocers, in collaboration with its SEG Gives Foundation and generous customers, donated more than $700,000 to help fight food insecurity and gave more than $815,000 to support disaster relief efforts. The grocer also teamed with thousands of local organizations throughout its store footprint and donated $1.5 million to Folds of Honor, providing 300 educational scholarships to the children of fallen and disabled service members. In its second year, SEG’s Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program provided 24 nonprofit organizations with $285,000 to help address racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity. Southeastern Grocers also contributed an additional $2.2 million to support various military, health and local community initiatives.

Over the next year, the grocer plans to expand its e-commerce capabilities and remodel more than 50 stores throughout its market area.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, PG's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers.