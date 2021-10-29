SEG Honors Centenarian Associate With 24 Diversity Grants

Romay Davis is a 102-year-old Winn-Dixie associate and a woman who broke racial and gender barriers as a New York fashion designer, multi-degree scholar, World War II Private First-Class veteran, model, community advocate, and more. In her name and honor, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) recently awarded two dozen Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grants to nonprofit organizations that reflect her remarkable spirit and legacy of striving for racial equity, social justice and personal achievement.

Funds for this year’s awards totaled $285,000, according to SEG. The following groups were recipients:

• American Heart Association

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of NE Florida

• Boys & Girls Club of Broward County

• Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County

• Communities in Schools of Jacksonville

• Covenant House New Orleans

• Girl Scouts of Gateway Council

• Grace Medical Home

• Hope Haven

• Jacksonville Humane Society

• Junior Achievement of North Florida

• Louisiana Center for Health Equity

• MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation

• Orlando Community and Youth Trust

• Police Athletic League of Jacksonville Inc.

• Sanctuary of NE Florida Inc.

• Schoolyard Roots

• Society of St. Andrew

• Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR)

• Tankproof

• Teach for America

• Tree Hill Nature Center

• Vision is Priceless Council Inc.

• Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, Florida Affiliate Inc.

“Southeastern Grocers is a people-first company that proudly celebrates our differences as our greatest strength. We sincerely honor Ms. Romay with gratitude as we continue to gain inspiration from her persevering spirit and amazing story of finding authentic purpose – even in the face of adversity. On Ms. Romay’s 102nd birthday, and every day, we hope the legacy of this grant helps to inspire these deserving organizations and others to continue empowering our communities,” said Elizabeth Thompson, SEG’s chief people officer.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.