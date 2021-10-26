Southeastern Grocers to Close for Thanksgiving Day

In common with some other food retailers, Southeastern Grocers has made the decision to close its stores for Thanksgiving day to give its hardworking employees the opportunity to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. President and CEO Anthony Hucker shared the news in a letter addressed to the company’s associates, in which he also briefly touched on Southeastern Grocers’ recent accomplishments.

“With heartfelt gratitude for all that you have done this year, we have made the decision to close our Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket stores on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 25),” wrote Hucker in the letter. “We hope you will enjoy this day of rest while making lasting memories with family and friends. You have worked diligently with extraordinary kindness, and we want you to know we are very thankful. Thank you again for your passionate commitment to making a difference in our communities and continuing to provide shopping experiences our customers can always count on. Know that you matter.”

Additionally, Hucker noted that Southeastern Grocers had been named a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year and featured in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, coming in at No. 48 among the top 100 companies. “As a people-first organization, we take joy in caring for our associates, customers and communities, but it is your commitment to being reliable, empathetic, accountable leaders that has brought us all together and helped SEG achieve this incredible recognition,” he told employees.

Other food retailers that have decided to close for Thanksgiving this year include Walmart and Minnesota grocer Lunds & Byerlys, the latter of which is also giving workers Black Friday off.

Southeastern Grocers closed its stores for Thanksgiving Day last year as well.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart is No. 1 on PG's list.