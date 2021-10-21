Natural Grocers Taking Turkey Reservations

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has kicked off its Thanksgiving turkey pre-order season at each of its 162 stores across 20 states and on its turkey reservations website.

The grocer exclusively partners with Mary's Free-Range Turkey to sell high-quality humanely raised poultry. With six types and various sizes of Mary's Free-Range Turkeys to choose from, Natural Grocers customers can find options for their budgets and taste preferences. For shoppers who are unsure which turkey is right for them and their Thanksgiving guests, Natural Grocers has written, directed and produced "Let's Talk Turkey." The entertaining and educational video delivers insights on the benefits of each type of turkey:

Heritage : These descendants of the original American turkey have a richer taste and more dark meat.

Organic : These turkeys eat only certified USDA organic food, which, according to Natural Grocers, makes them the highest quality at an Always Affordable Price — one of the retailer's five founding principles.

Non-GMO : Like all of Mary's Turkeys, this variety is Non-GMO Project Verified, and, according to Natural Grocers, is the best value for exceptional quality.

Brined : This turkey simplifies Thanksgiving prep time, as it comes already brined with a mix of sugar, salt and thyme.

Organic Pre-Cooked Oven Roasted : New this year, this turkey is the best choice for hosts who want to skip the mess and save time.

Organic Bone-In Breast : Instead of dealing with a whole turkey, this bone-in breast option is suitable for a small gathering.

Since its start in 1954, Mary's Turkey has been dedicated to humane and sustainable poultry farming practices, emphasizing quality over quantity and prioritizing animal welfare. Mary's Turkey farm adheres to the same high-quality standards as Natural Grocers: no antibiotics or ionophores; Non-GMO Project Verified; free range (2.4 square feet, or greater, per bird); fed a vegetarian diet; no additives (including MSG, salt and basting solutions); no preservatives; no added hormones or other growth promotants; gluten-free; and raised in the United States. Mary's Turkeys are never frozen; they arrive fresh and deep chilled to 28 degrees Fahrenheit.

Natural Grocers recently showed its support for animal welfare initiatives by signing the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC). The natural and organic grocer committed to having all chicken in its fresh and frozen departments meet BCC standards by 2024 and 2026, which include sourcing birds that are raised in enriched environments, processed in a way that avoids pre-stun handling and produced in compliance with third-party audit standards, among other practices.

For this year's vegan and vegetarian holiday shoppers, Natural Grocers has Tofurky Stuffed Vegan Roast, Field Roast Celebration Roast and Quorn Turk'y Style Roast, all on sale through Dec. 31.

Natural Grocers is also providing special {N}power rewards, giveaways and savings this Thanksgiving season:

Turkey-Time Rewards : {N}power customers who place their turkey orders by Oct. 31 will receive a $5 reward to help fuel their holiday feast. Rewards must be used Nov. 18- 24.

Win a Free Turkey: When {N}power customers spend $50 or more Nov. 17 -24, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win an 8- to 12-pound Mary's Non-GMO Turkey. Each store will select one winner at random who can pick up their turkey in time for the December holidays. Winners will be notified by Dec. 6 and must pick up their turkey by Dec. 17 .

Thanksgiving Deals : From Nov. 20 through Nov. 23, customers can enjoy up to 58% off popular products, including appetizers, salads, sides and desserts, to help elevate their celebrations.

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.