1st Natural Grocers Store in Missouri Relocates

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. opened its first location in Missouri in September 2011 in Columbia. A decade later, the healthy retailer has upgraded the shopping experience by relocating just half a mile from the original location. The new store, which opened on Sept. 23 at 1909 Bernadette Drive, across from Columbia Mall, will celebrate its grand reopening on Oct. 21, starting at 8:30 a.m.

In addition to offering fresh, natural groceries to the Columbia community, the newly relocated store boosts a contemporary layout, with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations such as nontoxic building materials and 100% LED lighting for a lighter environmental footprint.

With the inclusion of a Cottage Wine & Craft Beer shop, expected by November 2021, customers can enjoy a top-shelf selection of organic and biodynamic wines, craft beers, and alcoholic seltzers and kombuchas, which have been vetted to meet the same rigorous standards that all products must satisfy to be sold at Natural Grocers.

Columbia's current Nutritional Health Coaches remain on staff at the relocated store to support customers' health-and-wellness journeys with one-on-one personalized health-coaching sessions. Customers can schedule a free session via phone and video at www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches.

For the grand-reopening celebration, events include:

Free Natural Grocers Gift Cards: The first 150 customers in line on Oct. 21 will receive a Natural Grocers gift card ranging in value from $5 to $500 .

Grand Reopening Prize Contest : During Oct. 21- 27, customers will have the chance to win prizes such as an Aventon e-bike, a Vitamix blender and a Cuisinart food processor. Entry forms will be available at the store. Also, on Oct. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. , customers can visit the store's Nutrition Education Center to spin a prize wheel.

Special Grand-Reopening Discounts: During Oct. 21-Nov. 20 , customers can take advantage of deals on select 100% organic produce, including acorn, butternut and spaghetti squashes; Fuji apples, red seedless grapes; and loose carrots, and pantry staples such as humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives, Natural Grocers Brand Organic Kombucha (all flavors), Natural Grocers Brand Cheese Slices & Shreds, and Natural Grocers Brand 2-pound Organic Rolled Oats. { N}power members will receive exclusive pricing on free-range eggs.

Natural Grocers has seven locations in Missouri, including new stores in Jefferson City and Springfield that opened this year. In an effort to give back to the local community community, the company partners with the Central Community Missouri Food Bank.

Meanwhile, Natural Grocers is also celebrating its first ever non-GMO Month promotion in October to help customers navigate the sometimes confusing realm of non-GMOs. Promos include Super Savings on Non-GMO and organic items, free snack packs, Daily Doorbusters, and free nutrition education.

With more than 160 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.