Natural Grocers Rolls Out 1st-Ever Non-GMO Month Promo

To help navigate the sometimes confusing realm of non-GMOs, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is introducing its inaugural Non-GMO Month promotion in October, including Super Savings on Non-GMO and organic items, free snack packs, Daily Doorbusters and free nutrition education.

In support of the promotion, the company’s Instagram and Facebook channels will feature insights on GMOs, the importance of choosing Non-GMO and customer-favorite Non-GMO products throughout the month. Natural Grocers Non-GMO Month program also features the following:

Super Savings: On Oct. 14-16, customers can save up to 50% on more than 30 popular products, including coffee, a range of chocolates, chips, snacks, and Natural Grocers Brand 100% non-GMO bulk items, kombucha, bone broth and pasta.

Free Snack Attack: {N}power loyalty program members will receive one free Natural Grocers Brand non-GMO snack pack when they shop Oct. 14-16.

Daily Doorbusters: {N}power members have access to exclusive all-day deals on select fan-favorite products, which customers must click to load through their {N}power accounts: Thursday, Oct. 14: 10% off Natural Grocers Brand Bulk selections, which are 100% non-GMO, with a wide array of organic options; Friday, Oct. 15: 10% off the entire organic produce section, which is naturally non-GMO; and Saturday, Oct. 16: 10% off Natural Grocers Brand products, excluding bulk and vitamins and supplements.

$500 Natural Grocers Gift Card Sweepstakes : Customers can enter to win by filling out a form at their local store Oct. 14-16. A drawing among all entries will determine the winner.

Free Nutrition Education: Angela Wray, nutritional health coach at Natural Grocers Scottsdale, in Arizona, will provide an introduction to GMOs, covering what they are, why consumers should care, and the effect GMOs have on human, environmental and economic health. The class is available on Natural Grocers' YouTube channel.

Earlier this week, Natural Grocers rolled out a scavenger hunt-themed promotion for its store brands. Available to {N}power members, the fall campaign includes purchase rewards across several categories, with incentives for more and different products.

With more than 160 stores in 20 states, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.