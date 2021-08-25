Thrive Market Opens 3rd Fulfillment Center

Mission-backed online marketplace Thrive Market has opened its third fulfillment center, a 458,000-square-foot location on 125 Logistics Drive in Hanover Township, Pa., in partnership with Kansas City, Mo.-based NorthPoint Development.

With the new facility, the e-commerce company will materially increase its one-day carbon-neutral shipping coverage within the continental United States, primarily serving the East Coast. Thrive Market also operates fulfillment centers in Sparks, Nev., and Batesville, Ind.

Starting in the first quarter of 2022, Thrive Market will add the new fulfillment center’s shipments to its established carbon-neutral shipping program via purchasing carbon offset credits. Since 2018, the e-grocer has been 90 percent zero waste across its fulfillment network, and the new fulfillment center aligns with its efforts to become the world’s first climate-positive grocery store.