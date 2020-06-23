Thrive Market Introduces Own-Brand Frozen Meals

Online grocer Thrive Market has entered the frozen meal category, rolling out its own branded Paleo and Plant-Based Bowls. Available for $99.99 per bundle of 10, the 11 freshly frozen options are organic with non-GMO ingredients, preservative-free and contain no unnecessary additives.

Thrive’s bowls are tailored to specific diets like Whole 30, Paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan, and require no subscription.

The product lines are currently available online and include such meals like Organic Dijon Chicken Bowl, Organic Chicken and Veggies Bowl, Chicken Pesto Bowl, Organic Vegetable Lo Mein Bowl, Organic Pesto Pasta Bowl, and Organic Mac & Cheeze Bowl. Thrive also offers bowls and skillets from Oxnard, California-based Primal Kitchen, a brand of Kraft Heinz.