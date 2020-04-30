Press enter to search
Kroger Launches Stay-at-Home Event Program

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 04/30/2020
Kroger's new Social, Social initiative aims to bring its customers together through shared stay-at-home events

A novel way that The Kroger Co. is supporting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic is to roll out Social, Social – a new weekly, nationwide stay-at-home program that aims to unite the grocer’s millions of customers through food and fun. The campaign kicks off Saturday, May 2, 4-6 p.m. ET with an updated take on the venerable ice cream social. Subsequent events will occur every Saturday until June 9.

Social, Social enables customers to shop for the week’s theme. For instance, funky flavor choices for the inaugural event are Kroger Deluxe Mermaid Sparkle Ice Cream, Private Selection White Chocolate Cherry Rum Ice Cream, Private Selection Brown Butter Bourbon Truffle Ice Cream and Private Selection Raspberry Sorbet topped with Prosecco.

Customers visit the program’s Facebook event page and respond that they're “going” or “interested,” whereupon they’ll gain access to a digital kit to help plan their social. The free digital kits will be available weekly on the program's website, with a new theme and custom-crafted recipes, ingredient lists, party guides, downloadable kids’ activities, a curated music playlist and photo moment prop lists.

All participants can share their event photos using the hashtag #KrogerSocialSocial and follow the celebrations across the country.

As the program develops, additional layers of interactivity will be added to enrich each experience. For a list of weekly themes, consumers can visit the Kroger Social, Social Facebook event page.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,769 retail food stores under a variety of banner namesThe company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

