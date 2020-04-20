Northgate Market Makes Staying Home Easier

Northgate González Market has launched a bilingual multimedia platform to keep families safe and healthy at home as the nation continues to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

The grocer's Stay-at-Home Solutions is aimed at inspiring its customers to create unique and fun memories with their families at home. The platform will offer recipes, tips, activities and more. Features include:

Miguelito's Corner: Customers will find bilingual activities for children, including coloring pages and worksheets for kids, Cratfologia – crafts for kids to do at home –Lil-Libros storytime videos and a Lil Libros Sweepstakes Giveaway.

Healthy Home: Customers can discover physical activities and information on how to keep their homes safe and clean.

“During these uncertain times and more than ever, Northgate Market continues to be deeply committed to the communities we serve,” said Miguel Gonzalez, co-president of Northgate González Market. “Stay-at-Home Solutions will offer an array of fun and ideas for the family aimed at informing, educating and entertaining families while they are home safe.”

Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate Gonzalez Market operates 41 full-service supermarkets in four California counties: Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Riverside.