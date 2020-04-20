Press enter to search
Close search

Northgate Market Makes Staying Home Easier

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Northgate Market Makes Staying Home Easier

By Abby Kleckler - 04/20/2020
Northgate Market Gives Customers Stay at Home Solutions
Northgate González Market families can find activities and inspiration in Let's Cook, Miguelito's Corner and Healthy Home

Northgate González Market has launched a bilingual multimedia platform to keep families safe and healthy at home as the nation continues to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

The grocer's Stay-at-Home Solutions is aimed at inspiring its customers to create unique and fun memories with their families at home. The platform will offer recipes, tips, activities and more. Features include:

  • Let's Cook: Customers can search a database of recipes (in English and Spanish) for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. It includes authentic Mexican recipes, kids' recipes and healthy recipes. All videos include an image, instructions and a video of how to make the recipe.
  • Miguelito’s Corner: Customers will find bilingual activities for children, including coloring pages and worksheets for kids, Cratfologia – crafts for kids to do at home –Lil-Libros storytime videos and a Lil Libros Sweepstakes Giveaway.

  • Healthy Home: Customers can discover physical activities and information on how to keep their homes safe and clean. 

“During these uncertain times and more than ever, Northgate Market continues to be deeply committed to the communities we serve,” said Miguel Gonzalez, co-president of Northgate González Market. “Stay-at-Home Solutions will offer an array of fun and ideas for the family aimed at informing, educating and entertaining families while they are home safe.”

Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate Gonzalez Market operates 41 full-service supermarkets in four California counties: Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Riverside.

Also Worth Reading

Hy-Vee Aims to Keep Families Healthy With Online Program

Hy-Vee Aims to Keep Families Healthy With Online Program

Short daily videos offer fun physical activities

Grocery Offers Bright Spot During Dismal March

Grocery Offers Bright Spot During Dismal March

Sales dichotomy seen between essentials and nonessentials amid COVID-19

Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store

Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store

New location gives the community two nearby grocery stores during the pandemic

Northgate González Exec Chosen as Latino Food Industry Association President

Northgate González Exec Chosen as Latino Food Industry Association President

Lupillo Ramirez has finger on the pulse of Hispanic grocery trends

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Northgate Gonzalez
Food Retailers
Northgate González Market CEO Receives 'Legends of the Industry' Award
Northgate González Market Adds New Features in Latest Store
Food Retailers
Northgate González Market Adds New Features in Latest Store