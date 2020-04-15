Press enter to search
Close search

Grocery Offers Bright Spot During Dismal March

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Grocery Offers Bright Spot During Dismal March

By Abby Kleckler - 04/15/2020
Grocery Offers Bright Spot During Dismal March

Overall retail sales in March are nothing to cheer about as stay-at-home orders and business closures due to the coronavirus changed consumer spending dramatically. The U.S. Census Bureau reports sales were down 8.7% seasonally adjusted from February and down 6.2% unadjusted year-over-year.

The difference between sales of essential goods and nonessential items, however, was huge in numbers released by the National Retail Federation (NRF). Grocery and beverage stores were up 25.6% month-over-month seasonally adjusted and up 25.7% unadjusted year-over-year. General merchandise stores were up 6.4% month-over-month seasonally adjusted and up 5.7% unadjusted year-over-year. Health and personal care stores, online and other non-store sales, and building materials and garden supply stores all saw single digit increases.

“COVID-19 has hit the retail industry unevenly,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “This is a market of haves and have-nots. The haves are the stores that remain open with lines out the doors to buy daily necessities while the have-nots are the stores that have closed and are taking the brunt of the impact of the pandemic. These numbers should come as no surprise given the mandated shutdown of our economy to slow the spread of the virus.”

Clothing and clothing accessory stores were down 50.5% month-over-month seasonally adjusted and down 52% unadjusted year-over-year. Furniture and home furnishings stores, sporting goods stores and electronics and appliance stores were all down double digits.

The million-dollar question now is when the U.S. economy will reopen, and NRF has been informing President Trump's Advisory Group on the subject. 

“When the health conditions are right for reopening, our members will be ready to provide service to customers with effective safeguards and protocols in place," said Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO, after participating on the White House call for the initiation of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. “We commend President Trump for convening this group and look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Administration, Congressional and state leaders, and the professional medical community to reopen our economy and put America back to work.”

Also Worth Reading

Grocery Execs Dealing With a Wild Card: Annual Report

Annual Report: Grocery Hit With a Wild Card

Still, execs optimistic about 2020

Consumers Changed by Coronavirus

Consumers Changed by Coronavirus

4 weeks of surveying Americans shows their concerns

How Grocers Can Handle the Online Grocery Surge

How Grocers Can Handle the Online Grocery Surge

COVID-19 has dramatically altered the playing field

How COVID-19 Is Affecting Your Retail Operations?

How COVID-19 Is Affecting Your Retail Operations

You asked, we answered, and 70% of you cannot keep store shelves stocked

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Online Sales Drive Holiday Growth, Grocery Is 2nd Best
Supermarket & Grocery Industry News
Online Sales Drive Holiday Growth; Grocery Is 2nd Best
Food Retailers
Grocery Jobs Dip in June Amid Overall Growth