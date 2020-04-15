Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Raley’s has opened its new flagship location in Sacramento's Land Park, a project that's been under construction since May 2019. This new store provides what the grocer is calling a more modern shopping experience centered around the company’s health and wellness vision.

Ever important in today's climate, the location can process up to 250 orders for pickup or delivery per day. Pickup customers have access to covered, pull-through parking spots, and the proximity of those spot to online ordering, eCart, storage will significantly reduce the wait time for customers when they arrive.

“For 85 years, Raley’s has been committed to serving our communities, even during uncertain times,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president & CEO. “Today’s unique situation is no different. It is our hope that opening a modern, customer-centric store in Land Park will help the community during this challenging time. Our team members are eager to serve our neighbors.”

The 55,000 square foot store has a large selection of quality prepared foods. Specialized culinary offerings include fresh juices, smoothies, specialty toasts, acai bowls, sushi, a meat carving station, hearth baked pizza and sandwiches, and a gourmet salad bar and hot food case. Self-serve offerings are temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution.

The store also has a Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters location, offering a variety of coffee and tea drinks from the Sacramento-based coffee company.

Raley’s former Land Park store, located one block south of the new location, will remain open until all inventory is sold. All eCart pickup orders and pharmacy prescriptions have been automatically transferred from the former location to the new location.