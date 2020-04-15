Press enter to search
Close search

Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store

Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store

By Abby Kleckler - 04/15/2020
Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store
The iconic Raley’s monument sign, initially installed a block away in 1958, was refurbished and reinstalled at the new store in its historic form.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Raley’s has opened its new flagship location in Sacramento's Land Park, a project that's been under construction since May 2019. This new store provides what the grocer is calling a more modern shopping experience centered around the company’s health and wellness vision.   

Ever important in today's climate, the location can process up to 250 orders for pickup or delivery per day. Pickup customers have access to covered, pull-through parking spots, and the proximity of those spot to online ordering, eCart, storage will significantly reduce the wait time for customers when they arrive.  

“For 85 years, Raley’s has been committed to serving our communities, even during uncertain times,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president & CEO. “Today’s unique situation is no different. It is our hope that opening a modern, customer-centric store in Land Park will help the community during this challenging time. Our team members are eager to serve our neighbors.”   

The 55,000 square foot store has a large selection of quality prepared foods. Specialized culinary offerings include fresh juices, smoothies, specialty toasts, acai bowls, sushi, a meat carving station, hearth baked pizza and sandwiches, and a gourmet salad bar and hot food case. Self-serve offerings are temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution.

The store also has a Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters location, offering a variety of coffee and tea drinks from the Sacramento-based coffee company. 

Raley’s former Land Park store, located one block south of the new location, will remain open until all inventory is sold. All eCart pickup orders and pharmacy prescriptions have been automatically transferred from the former location to the new location. 

Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store
Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store
Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store
Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store
Raley's Opens Flagship Sacramento Store

Privately owned and family-operated Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. The West Sacramento, Calif.-based company is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Raley's Takes Senior Care to the Next Level

Raley's Takes Senior Care to the Next Level

Grocer is offering Senior Essentials Bags for in-store or curbside pickup

Raley’s Banners, Union Reach Tentative Agreement

Raley’s Banners, Union Reach Tentative Agreement

Contract includes COVID-19 response compensation

Raley’s Marks 85th Anniversary With Positivity Campaign

Raley’s Marks 85th Anniversary With Positivity Campaign

Customers invited to celebrate with volunteerism and social media

Raley's Plans Flagship Store

Raley’s to Open New Sacramento Flagship Store

Location set to open in 2020

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Food Retailers
Raley's Expands Ecommerce to Reno
Food Retailers
Raley's Expands Delivery to Sacramento