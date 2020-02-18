Raley’s Marks 85th Anniversary With Positivity Campaign

Raley's is toasting 85 years in business with a unique campaign designed to engage shoppers with the company and with the community.

The Sacramento, Calif.-based grocer is launching a promotion called “Good Never Stops.” The campaign is intended to honor the everyday moments when Raley’s team members, customers and partners make a positive impact in their communities.

“Good Never Stops” has already launched online with a video highlighting good news in Raley’s communities over a 24-hour period. The video features Raley's community partners such as Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, California Rangeland Trust, Food Literacy Center, California Farmland Trust and Northern California Construction Training, Inc. Additional online elements include a website featuring articles and videos about Raley’s partners and stories of team members’ personal commitments to their communities on Facebook.

“Raley’s has been proud to serve local communities since 1935. Each and every day, our team members, customers and partners give back to our communities in their own unique and personal way,“ said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO. “For our anniversary this year, we want to inspire positive change and reaffirm our commitment to doing good together for the next 85 years.”

Raley’s is also encouraging customers to get involved by using the #goodneverstops hashtag on social media to showcase their own efforts, inspire others to make a difference and see the good others are doing. Raley’s customers and team members will also be introduced to volunteer opportunities with Raley’s Food For Families food bank partners over the coming year.

Raley’s also plans to offer its Something Extra loyalty members who shop in-store or online on Feb. 19 an extra 85 bonus points. There will be special items on sale starting on Feb. 19 with pricing ending in .85 as well.

Raley’s founder, Tom Raley, opened his first store in Placerville, Calif., in 1935. Now under the third-generation ownership of Tom’s grandson, Mike Teel, Raley’s remains privately-owned and family-operated and has grown to 129 stores throughout Northern California and Nevada. Raley’s today operates stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. The company is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.