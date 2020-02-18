Press enter to search
Close search

Raley’s Marks 85th Anniversary With Positivity Campaign

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Raley’s Marks 85th Anniversary With Positivity Campaign

By Gina Acosta - 02/18/2020
Raley’s Marks 85th Anniversary With Positivity Campaign
Raley’s remains privately-owned and family-operated and has grown to 129 stores throughout Northern California and Nevada.

Raley's is toasting 85 years in business with a unique campaign designed to engage shoppers with the company and with the community.

The Sacramento, Calif.-based grocer is launching a promotion called “Good Never Stops.” The campaign is intended to honor the everyday moments when Raley’s team members, customers and partners make a positive impact in their communities.

“Good Never Stops” has already launched online with a video highlighting good news in Raley’s communities over a 24-hour period. The video features Raley's community partners such as Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, California Rangeland Trust, Food Literacy Center, California Farmland Trust and Northern California Construction Training, Inc. Additional online elements include a website featuring articles and videos about Raley’s partners and stories of team members’ personal commitments to their communities on Facebook. 

“Raley’s has been proud to serve local communities since 1935. Each and every day, our team members, customers and partners give back to our communities in their own unique and personal way,“ said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO. “For our anniversary this year, we want to inspire positive change and reaffirm our commitment to doing good together for the next 85 years.”

Raley’s is also encouraging customers to get involved by using the #goodneverstops hashtag on social media to showcase their own efforts, inspire others to make a difference and see the good others are doing. Raley’s customers and team members will also be introduced to volunteer opportunities with Raley’s Food For Families food bank partners over the coming year.

Raley’s also plans to offer its Something Extra loyalty members who shop in-store or online on Feb. 19 an extra 85 bonus points. There will be special items on sale starting on Feb. 19 with pricing ending in .85 as well. 

Raley’s founder, Tom Raley, opened his first store in Placerville, Calif., in 1935. Now under the third-generation ownership of Tom’s grandson, Mike Teel, Raley’s remains privately-owned and family-operated and has grown to 129 stores throughout Northern California and Nevada. Raley’s today operates stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. The company is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Raley's Pasta Sauce No Sugar Signage

Raley’s Brings Sugar Awareness Campaign to Pasta Sauces

Enhanced shelf tags call out certain products

Raley's, Instacart Partner on Ecommerce Order Delivery

Raley's, Instacart Partner on Ecommerce Order Delivery

Grocery service available at 93 stores in Northern California and Nevada

VIDEO TOUR: Market 5-ONE-5

Concept store is the ‘end zone’ of transparency and nutrition to which Raley’s aspires

Raley’s Adds Attributes to Shelf Guide

In-store/online tool advances transparency

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Raley’s Expands Enhanced eCart Program
Food Retailers
Raley's Teams with Sac Kings for Sustainable Food Effort