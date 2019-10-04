VIDEO TOUR: Market 5-ONE-5

The future of grocery isn’t only about food – it’s about nutrition.

That’s the mission that Michael Teel, owner and chairman of West Sacramento, Calif.-based supermarket chain Raley’s, had in mind when he founded Market 5-ONE-5, the company’s new independently run banner aimed at boosting transparency and educating consumers on how to eat better.

It’s the first of what President and CEO Keith Knopf envisions will eventually grow to as many as 40 stores and serve as a guide for the transformation of the 129-store Raley’s chain, whose scale makes it a great incubator for the fledgling concept.

“This store is the end zone,” Knopf told Progressive Grocer during a recent visit to the 11,000-square-foot casually upscale market in a historic district in downtown Sacramento. “It’s where we want Raley’s to be.”