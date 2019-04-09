Raley's, Instacart Partner on Ecommerce Order Delivery

Raley's has started offering home delivery for ecommerce orders through Instacart, an expansion of the pickup and delivery eCart service it has offered on its own online platform since 2017.

Instacart delivery will be available in Northern California and Nevada at 93 Raley's, Bel Air and Nob Hill Foods stores.

“The demand from customers for delivery service has continued to steadily grow, and this partnership with Instacart will expand our services to reach more customers,” said Deirdre Zimmermann, Raley’s chief customer experience officer. “We are excited to bring Raley’s great products and competitive prices to Instacart’s loyal customers.”

Member's of Raley's loyalty program, Raley's Something Extra, will continue to earn points on their online purchases, and Instacart shoppers will pick, pack and deliver the groceries.

Customers can order through the Instacart mobile app and choose a delivery window in as little as one hour or up to five days in advance. There's a $10 order minimum, and a $3.99 delivery fee on orders of $35 or more. First-time shoppers can use the code "HIRALEYS20" for $20 off their first order of $35 or more.

“We know busy people and families are always looking for time saving options when shopping for groceries and household essentials,” said Andrew Nodes, VP of retail for Instacart. “We’re proud to partner with Raley’s to broaden their eCommerce offerings and help customers get what they need, delivered where and when they need it.”

Privately owned and family-operated Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. The company is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.