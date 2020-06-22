Say Hello (Again) to Brandless

Brandless is back, sort of.

Just four months after an abrupt February shutdown, the direct-to-consumer grocery startup relaunched on Monday with a limited assortment of bundles of consumables for sale at brandless.com.

The company announced Monday it has partnered with SEO National on the relaunch effort. SEO National has worked with NBA teams, Spoonful of Comfort and others on search optimization strategy and developing high-converting websites and SEO strategies that help companies maintain top search engine rankings.

"Brandless found historical recognition by offering the benefits of brand-free products while simultaneously creating one of the most effective brands in e-commerce,” said Damon Burton, president of SEO National. "This was unheard of in the industry, and it spurred a sensation."

Brandless was founded in San Francisco in 2017. In July 2018 SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund invested $240 million in the company in a deal that valued Brandless at a little over $500 million. Then in 2019 the company lost momentum and wasn’t able to hit some performance targets set by Softbank, according to CNBC.

The company shut down at a time when it was exploring a strategy to roll out about 10,000 of its eco-friendly personal care, vitamins and health-focused foods onto brick-and-mortar shelves. The plan was to have products on shelves in 2020, as well as expand into CBD products.

"They have built enviable followings on every social media channel — YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest. They get people talking about hot button issues like non-GMOs, gluten-free and food allergies and tap into parenting blogger communities," said Burton. "They build emotional bonds with their followers and turn them into evangelists for their message."

Burton has recently published an SEO book, "Outrank," and his firm is committed to growing Brandless online, per the company. "The potential here is endless," he said. "They've tapped into the needs and ideals of today's consumers, and we're excited to help extend their products to even more homes."