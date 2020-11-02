Press enter to search
Close search

Direct-to-Consumer Ecommerce Company Brandless Shuts Down

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Direct-to-Consumer Ecommerce Company Brandless Shuts Down

By Dan Ochwat - 02/11/2020
Brandless Shuts Down
DTC option Brandless touted its ability to eliminate the “brand tax” that retailers pass on to consumers.

After two short years, Brandless is calling it quits. The San Francisco-based e-commerce company, selling better-for-you products under its own Brandless label, announced on its website that it was “halting operations.” The announcement was more of a thank you to the customers that supported them during its run and to let them know orders would no longer be taken this week.

While the Brandless team set a new bar for the types of products consumers deserve and at prices they expect, the fiercely competitive direct-to-consumer market has proven unsustainable for our current business model," a statement on the site said.

Brandless was supported by SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund. The company was expected to invest upwards of $240 million into the startup, per a Bloomberg report. That story also said the group has been struggling with other investments in such companies as Uber and WeWork.

Just last year, the direct-to-consumer company was exploring getting about 10,000 of its eco-friendly personal care, vitamins and health-focused foods onto brick-and-mortar shelves. The plan was to have products on shelves in 2020, as well as expand into CBD products.

Instead, Brandless is being forced to lay off its more than 70 employees and shut down. The company began selling its private label goods at a price point of $3 each, but later brought in higher-priced items and a subscription box delivery service.

The farewell announcement at Brandless.com did say the company’s hopeful to be back in a new version in the future.

Also Worth Reading

Private Label Isn't What It Used to Be

Exclusive high-end products gaining favor with consumers

New Online Grocer Offers PL Basics, All $3 Each

Brandless takes BFY, better-for-the-world business approach

Phil Lempert Brandless

A New Tool to Make Shopping More Pleasant

Just drop off your husband in a pod!

Lidl US, 1 Year In: What Happened and What's to Come?

Industry experts weigh in on deep discounter’s past missteps, future potential

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Multimedia
A New 'Dollar Store'
Ecommerce
Walmart Beats Amazon for Majority Stake in Flipkart