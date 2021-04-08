Erewhon Earns B Corp Certification

Organic independent grocer and café Erewhon has earned B Corp Certification, a designation awarded to companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Erewhon maintains stringent standards for all products throughout all of its stores. This, along with the Los Angeles-based grocer’s values-driven principles of taking care of its employees and communities, led to the certification.

“Earning a B Corp Certification was an important milestone to all of us at Erewhon, as it directly aligns with our mission and signals our ongoing commitment to our communities, our team members and to the environment,” said Erewhon Chief Growth Officer Kabir Jain. “The certification process was enlightening to help us identify not only where we are strong today, but also where we can continue to improve to drive impact for all our stakeholders.”

Certified B Corporations, also referred to as B Corps, use the power of business as a force for good. They’re required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders: customers, workers, communities and the environment. To earn this certification, companies must complete a rigorous, comprehensive assessment of all business practices and undergo verification every three years to maintain certification.

“We are excited to welcome Erewhon to the community of Certified B Corporations committed to using business as a force for good,” said Sarah Reice, senior business sustainability analyst at Berwyn, Pa.-based nonprofit B Lab, which created and awards B Corporation Certification. “Throughout the certification process, Erewhon demonstrated that they stand as an industry leader dedicated to driving positive impact across their employees, their communities and the environment.”

The company joins such companies as Los Angeles-based Thrive Market, which last year became the biggest online grocer, first major national grocer and largest non-GMO food retailer in the United States to receive B Corp Certification, and Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market, which in 2013 became the first retail grocer to earn the designation.

Erewhon is an independent family-owned market with six Los Angeles locations in Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake and Venice, and three currently planned future locations in Beverly Hills, Culver City and Studio City.