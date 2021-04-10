Southeastern Grocers, dunnhumby Enter Into New Tech Partnership to Help CPGs Target Shoppers

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) has tapped dunnhumby to power its media business that provides CPG with insights for optimal merchandising and marketing in its stores. The SEG Connects platform, launched by SEG in 2019 and now amplified, will be driven by dunnhumby’s customer data science to create more personalized solutions that enable brands reach the “right” customers at the right time, whether people are in store , at home or browsing on the go via their mobile devices.

SEG Connects has proved to be an important tool for the retailer, providing more than 200 digital offers and suggestions to customers each week. Through the latest collaboration with dunnhumby — the companies have previously worked together to elevate SEG’s omnichannel retail strategy — the grocer will help brand partners better target long-term advertising and media spending, thanks to the closed-loop measurement performance system.

“Southeastern Grocers has quickly established itself at the forefront of retail media by sharing their customer data insights with, and providing insights and measurement solutions to, CPGs to support media planning, and the negotiation of retail media placements,” remarked Grant Steadman, president of North America at dunnhumby in Chicago. “By building an already impressive retail media business, SEG Connects is proving that retail media is a unique media channel in its ability to provide clear, measurable and transparent results. We are proud to have worked together with SEG and its partners early on to help develop their omnichannel strategy by analyzing customer data points into targetable customer cohorts and actions and look forward to the next phase of our partnership.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG operates 550 grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.