Southeastern Grocers Debuts New Format

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is leveraging record-setting sales of alcoholic beverages into a new store format.

The company will open a new stand-alone liquor store concept called WDs Wine, Beer & Liquor on Sept. 1 to offer customers a unique new destination for fine wine, craft beer and quality liquor. The store is located at 4472 Hendricks Ave. in the Miramar Center shopping plaza in the Miramar community of Jacksonville, Fla.

According to the company, the new WDs Wine, Beer & Liquor store will offer customers convenience and a wide variety of products for entertaining and eating at home, including:

More than 1,700 fine red, white and sparkling wines, including 700 imported varieties and a mix of luxury and rare offerings.

Blast chiller to chill any bottle of champagne or wine in less than two minutes.

Wine Tasting Station with free samples of 10 varieties to taste and discover.

Massive Beer Cave and more 500 beer varieties, including 73 Florida beers and 22 First Coast area beers (Intuition Ale Works, Veterans United Craft Brewery, Bold City, Ruby Beach Brewing Co. and Mocamma Beer Co.).

More than 1,400 spirit selections including Bourbon, Scotch, Tequila, Rum, Vodka, Cognac and popular, rare finds.

Local distiller offerings including Citrus Distillers, Burlock and Barrel, City Gate Spirits, Two Titmice Vodka, Noble Coyote Mezcal, Grey Matter Distilling and Marlin & Barrel Distillery.

Mixology section with a full range of mixers and a variety of utensils to craft the perfect cocktail.

Fresh products and supplies to create the perfect charcuterie board, including fresh meat selections, 70 specialty cheeses and accompaniments, more than 45 dips and spreads, a variety of chips, cracker and toast offerings, fresh seasonal produce, a Candy Shop and dessert items to fit any occasion.

Humidor with 40 premium cigar selections from Nicaragua, Dominican Republic and Honduras, including top brands tailored to tastes and preferences of the local community.

Knowledgeable associates and helpful signage to choose the right wine or “say cheers” to the perfect beer with recommendations on pairings and store favorites.

Comfortable seating area for tastings and group events.

Convenient, same-day Shipt delivery for the Miramar community.

The new SEG format comes as alcohol sales surged in 2020 to their highest level in 18 years and have grown 3.8% this summer, according to the International Wines and Spirits Record.

According to a recent shopping trends survey by design consulting agency ChaseDesign, almost 90% of all beer, wine and spirits purchases last year were made in-store, despite a pandemic-era uptick in home deliveries and store pickups.

More than half — 53% — of survey respondents say they enjoy browsing for beverages in person and 42% report that they like to physically pick up products to read labels and learn more about the items. In addition to being able to see their options firsthand, people appreciate the brick-and-mortar experience: 37% say they like the overall atmosphere in a store and 35% note that they miss being able to talk to store associates about their choices if they are scrolling online.

Although the coronavirus outbreak changed many shopping behaviors, consumers still prefer to buy adult beverages at retail locations. During the pandemic, 40% of those surveyed said they purchased booze online, but that number has now dipped to 35% and is trending toward the 30% pre-pandemic level, the ChaseDesign research indicates.

Those who do purchase beer, wine and spirits online typically order for home delivery. If people opt for pickup, only 13% say they shop for other things when going to the store to pick up their beverage items.

“The results of our shopper survey certainly support the need for both online and in-store as part of an overall solution in adult beverages. But overall omnichannel strategies should recognize shopper’s preference toward in-store, and be mindful of the trade-offs online purchases mean,” said Joe Lampertius, president of ChaseDesign.

He predicts that the future of beer, wine and spirits shopping will likely take place in a retail environment enhanced by digital technologies that improve the buying experience.

A Grand Opening celebration for the new SEG format will be held on Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, a celebratory champagne pop, entertainment, sampling and customer giveaways. Giveaways will include product offerings and fully packaged charcuterie boards with specialty cheeses and other accompaniments (while supplies last).

Additionally, the new WDs will host several socially distanced community celebrations following the grand opening through Sept. 4, with continued entertainment, sampling and giveaways for the community.

WDs Wine, Beer & Liquor will be open on Sunday-Thursday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Recently SEG celebrated some high-praise for its private label wines. The parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie, announced that its private label and market exclusive wines took home several awards at the fourth annual USA Wine Ratings Competition.

The company’s wines were a favorite of the wine critics this year, taking home three “best in show” awards, eight gold medals, 29 silver medals and four bronze medals. SEG wasn’t the only company to have private label wines take home awards. Lidl won over 40 total medals at the same competition.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.