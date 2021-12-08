Advertisement
Lidl Racks Up More Awards For Its Wine, Beer

Retailer's alcohol offering adds 60+ new medals to its collection
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Lidl's Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale was a top winner in this year's USA Beer Ratings.

The awards keep coming for Lidl US: The retailer took home more than 60 medals from the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions. The company submitted a total of 80 beer and wine products to the competitions.

Gold medal winners from USA Wine Ratings were Lidl's French Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Australian Shiraz and Conde Noble Sangria, among several other entries. Top winners from USA Beer Ratings included its Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale and Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale.   

The USA Beer Ratings and USA Wine Ratings look to recognize, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific beer and/or wine drinker. The competitions judge the beer and wines in three key areas: quality, value and packaging.

"With so many options out there for customers to purchase beer and wine, we're proud to be a destination for a high-quality, unique and highly awarded wine and beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US chief product officer. "These additional 60 medals help to set ours apart and show exceptional wines and beers can be attainable and enjoyed during everyday occasions."

Lidl also captured 47 medals for its private label wines, most of which are priced at less than $10, at this year’s Sommeliers Choice Awards. Additionally, the retailer's beers took home more than 10 medals in the recent New York International Beer Competition.

A full list of award-winning beers and wines at the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions is below:

USA Wine Ratings
Medal

Product Name

Gold

Dundalgan Wine-Based Irish Country Cream

Gold

Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP

Gold

Rosecreek Shiraz Australlia

Gold

Conde Noble Sangria

Gold

Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile

Gold

Vega del Cega Blanco Valdepenas DO

Gold

Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO

Gold

Gold & Grape White Zinfandel California

Gold

Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO

Gold

Allini Asti Spumante DOCG

Silver

Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO

Silver

Viajero Moscato Mediterraneo DO

Silver

Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG

Silver

Rosecreek Primitivo del Salento IGP

Silver

Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC

Silver

Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce

Silver

Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L

Silver

Comte de Brismand Champagne Brut

Silver

Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur  AOP

Silver

Northwind Red Blend California

Silver

Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterraneo DO

Silver

Sierra Pines Chardonnay California

Silver

Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand

Silver

Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley

Silver

Duca di Sasseta Ser Passo Toscano IGP

Silver

Vega del Cega Rosado Valdepenas DO

Silver

Corte Alle Mura Chianti DOCG

Silver

Corte Alla Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva

Silver

Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP

Silver

Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc South Africa

Silver

Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia

Silver

Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP

Silver

Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut

Silver

Luxman Riesling German White Wine

Silver

Rosecreek Bordeaux Blanc AOP

Silver

Libertario Crianza La Mancha DO

Silver

Gold & Grape Moscato California

Silver

Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California

Silver

Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australlia

Silver

Rosecreek Merlot Australlia

Silver

Rosecreek Riesling Washington

Silver

Vega del Cega Tinto Valdepenas DO

USA Beer Ratings
Medal

Product Name

Silver

Atomic Tart Raspberry Ale

Silver

Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner

Silver

Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale

Silver

Czech Lager

Silver

Brewer's Storehouse No. 4 Double IPA

SIlver

Trailgazer Session Ale

Bronze

Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager

Bronze

Blue Key Belgian Wheat Ale

Bronze

Copper Compass Amber Ale

Bronze

Perlenbacher Hefeweizen

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has more than 150 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

