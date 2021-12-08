Lidl Racks Up More Awards For Its Wine, Beer

The awards keep coming for Lidl US: The retailer took home more than 60 medals from the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions. The company submitted a total of 80 beer and wine products to the competitions.
Gold medal winners from USA Wine Ratings were Lidl's French Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Australian Shiraz and Conde Noble Sangria, among several other entries. Top winners from USA Beer Ratings included its Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale and Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale.
The USA Beer Ratings and USA Wine Ratings look to recognize, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific beer and/or wine drinker. The competitions judge the beer and wines in three key areas: quality, value and packaging.
"With so many options out there for customers to purchase beer and wine, we're proud to be a destination for a high-quality, unique and highly awarded wine and beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US chief product officer. "These additional 60 medals help to set ours apart and show exceptional wines and beers can be attainable and enjoyed during everyday occasions."
Lidl also captured 47 medals for its private label wines, most of which are priced at less than $10, at this year’s Sommeliers Choice Awards. Additionally, the retailer's beers took home more than 10 medals in the recent New York International Beer Competition.
A full list of award-winning beers and wines at the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions is below:
|
USA Wine Ratings
Medal
|
Product Name
|
Gold
|
Dundalgan Wine-Based Irish Country Cream
|
Gold
|
Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP
|
Gold
|
Rosecreek Shiraz Australlia
|
Gold
|
Conde Noble Sangria
|
Gold
|
Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile
|
Gold
|
Vega del Cega Blanco Valdepenas DO
|
Gold
|
Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO
|
Gold
|
Gold & Grape White Zinfandel California
|
Gold
|
Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO
|
Gold
|
Allini Asti Spumante DOCG
|
Silver
|
Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO
|
Silver
|
Viajero Moscato Mediterraneo DO
|
Silver
|
Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Primitivo del Salento IGP
|
Silver
|
Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC
|
Silver
|
Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce
|
Silver
|
Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L
|
Silver
|
Comte de Brismand Champagne Brut
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur AOP
|
Silver
|
Northwind Red Blend California
|
Silver
|
Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterraneo DO
|
Silver
|
Sierra Pines Chardonnay California
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand
|
Silver
|
Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley
|
Silver
|
Duca di Sasseta Ser Passo Toscano IGP
|
Silver
|
Vega del Cega Rosado Valdepenas DO
|
Silver
|
Corte Alle Mura Chianti DOCG
|
Silver
|
Corte Alla Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc South Africa
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP
|
Silver
|
Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut
|
Silver
|
Luxman Riesling German White Wine
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Bordeaux Blanc AOP
|
Silver
|
Libertario Crianza La Mancha DO
|
Silver
|
Gold & Grape Moscato California
|
Silver
|
Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australlia
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Merlot Australlia
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Riesling Washington
|
Silver
|
Vega del Cega Tinto Valdepenas DO
|
USA Beer Ratings
Medal
|
Product Name
|
Silver
|
Atomic Tart Raspberry Ale
|
Silver
|
Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner
|
Silver
|
Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale
|
Silver
|
Czech Lager
|
Silver
|
Brewer's Storehouse No. 4 Double IPA
|
SIlver
|
Trailgazer Session Ale
|
Bronze
|
Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager
|
Bronze
|
Blue Key Belgian Wheat Ale
|
Bronze
|
Copper Compass Amber Ale
|
Bronze
|
Perlenbacher Hefeweizen
Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has more than 150 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.