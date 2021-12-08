Lidl Racks Up More Awards For Its Wine, Beer

The awards keep coming for Lidl US: The retailer took home more than 60 medals from the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions. The company submitted a total of 80 beer and wine products to the competitions.

Gold medal winners from USA Wine Ratings were Lidl's French Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Australian Shiraz and Conde Noble Sangria, among several other entries. Top winners from USA Beer Ratings included its Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale and Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale.

The USA Beer Ratings and USA Wine Ratings look to recognize, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific beer and/or wine drinker. The competitions judge the beer and wines in three key areas: quality, value and packaging.

"With so many options out there for customers to purchase beer and wine, we're proud to be a destination for a high-quality, unique and highly awarded wine and beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US chief product officer. "These additional 60 medals help to set ours apart and show exceptional wines and beers can be attainable and enjoyed during everyday occasions."

Lidl also captured 47 medals for its private label wines, most of which are priced at less than $10, at this year’s Sommeliers Choice Awards. Additionally, the retailer's beers took home more than 10 medals in the recent New York International Beer Competition.

A full list of award-winning beers and wines at the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions is below:

USA Wine Ratings

Medal Product Name Gold Dundalgan Wine-Based Irish Country Cream Gold Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP Gold Rosecreek Shiraz Australlia Gold Conde Noble Sangria Gold Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile Gold Vega del Cega Blanco Valdepenas DO Gold Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO Gold Gold & Grape White Zinfandel California Gold Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO Gold Allini Asti Spumante DOCG Silver Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO Silver Viajero Moscato Mediterraneo DO Silver Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Silver Rosecreek Primitivo del Salento IGP Silver Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC Silver Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce Silver Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L Silver Comte de Brismand Champagne Brut Silver Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur AOP Silver Northwind Red Blend California Silver Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterraneo DO Silver Sierra Pines Chardonnay California Silver Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand Silver Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley Silver Duca di Sasseta Ser Passo Toscano IGP Silver Vega del Cega Rosado Valdepenas DO Silver Corte Alle Mura Chianti DOCG Silver Corte Alla Mura Chianti DOCG Riserva Silver Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP Silver Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc South Africa Silver Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia Silver Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP Silver Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut Silver Luxman Riesling German White Wine Silver Rosecreek Bordeaux Blanc AOP Silver Libertario Crianza La Mancha DO Silver Gold & Grape Moscato California Silver Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California Silver Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australlia Silver Rosecreek Merlot Australlia Silver Rosecreek Riesling Washington Silver Vega del Cega Tinto Valdepenas DO

USA Beer Ratings

Medal Product Name Silver Atomic Tart Raspberry Ale Silver Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner Silver Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel Ale Silver Czech Lager Silver Brewer's Storehouse No. 4 Double IPA SIlver Trailgazer Session Ale Bronze Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager Bronze Blue Key Belgian Wheat Ale Bronze Copper Compass Amber Ale Bronze Perlenbacher Hefeweizen

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has more than 150 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.