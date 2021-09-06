Lidl Takes Home 47 Medals in Sommeliers Choice Awards
Lidl has captured 47 medals for its exclusive private label wines at this year’s Sommeliers Choice Awards. Proving that high-quality taste can be achieved at an attractive price, most of Lidl’s award-winning wines are priced at less than $10.
“We are thrilled that our wines have performed so highly at the recent Sommeliers Choice Awards,” said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl’s chief product officer. “With the guidance of our master of wine, Lidl works to offer high-quality wines at remarkably low prices. These awards prove that when done right, great taste and great prices can go together.”
Lidl’s master of wine is Adam Lapierre. Becoming a master is the highest designation a wine expert can receive, and it takes years of studying, serving and sipping to earn the prestigious title. Not only does Lapierre taste and rate Lidl’s wines, but he also offers his expertise when handpicking each bottle in the retailer’s collection.
Now in its third year, the Beverage Trade Network’s Sommeliers Choice Awards has become a top seal of approval in the industry, with wines being reviewed by buyers and experts from the marketplace. The wines are judged according to five parameters: Food Parability, Typicity, Quality, Value and Packaging. This year’s awards saw entries from nearly 30 countries, covering 142 varietals.
Below are Lidl's award winners:
|
Product
|
Medal
|
Dundalgan Irish Country Cream
|
Gold
|
Rosecreek Riesling Washington
|
Gold
|
Allini Asti Spumante DOCG
|
Gold
|
Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO
|
Silver
|
Allini Prosecco Spumante DOC 2019
|
Silver
|
Viajero Moscato Mediterráneo
|
Silver
|
Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterráneo
|
Silver
|
Sinful Grin Petite Sirah California
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur AOP
|
Silver
|
Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australia
|
Silver
|
Northern Sky Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2017
|
Silver
|
Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce
|
Silver
|
Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Malbec Argentina N/V
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Merlot Australia
|
Silver
|
Sierra Pines Pinot Grigio California
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand
|
Silver
|
Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP
|
Silver
|
Malbec Gran Reserva Valle Del Rapel Chile
|
Silver
|
Luxman Riesling German White Wine
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP
|
Silver
|
Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO
|
Silver
|
Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC
|
Silver
|
Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile N/V
|
Silver
|
Rosecreek Shiraz Australia N/V
|
Silver
|
Chardonnay Reserva Privada Valle Central Chile
|
Silver
|
Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO
|
Silver
|
Sierra Pines Merlot California N/V
|
Silver
|
Allini Pinot Grigio Rose Sparkling
|
Silver
|
Merlot Reserva Privada Valle Central Chile
|
Silver
|
Sierra Pines Chardonnay California
|
Silver
|
Untamed Vine Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley
|
Bronze
|
Amorany Gran Cuvee Brut Cava
|
Bronze
|
Chevalier de Fauvert Chardonnay Pays D'oc IGP
|
Bronze
|
Conde Noble Vino Rosado
|
Bronze
|
Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP
|
Bronze
|
Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia
|
Bronze
|
Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California
|
Bronze
|
Sierra Pines Shiraz California
|
Bronze
|
Viajero Moscato Tinto Mediterraneo DO
|
Bronze
|
Gold & Grape Sweet Red California
|
Bronze
|
Gold & Grape Moscato California
|
Bronze
|
Sangria
|
Bronze
|
The Blissful Bird Moscato California
|
Bronze
Lidl’s wines are no stranger to awards. Judges from USA Wine Ratings and the San Francisco International Wine Competition awarded its wines a total of 142 medals in 2020.
The retailer has also received accolades for its private label beers. Earlier in the year, Lidl won 11 medals in the New York International Beer Competition.
Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has more than 100 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.