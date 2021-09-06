Lidl Takes Home 47 Medals in Sommeliers Choice Awards

Lidl has captured 47 medals for its exclusive private label wines at this year’s Sommeliers Choice Awards. Proving that high-quality taste can be achieved at an attractive price, most of Lidl’s award-winning wines are priced at less than $10.

“We are thrilled that our wines have performed so highly at the recent Sommeliers Choice Awards,” said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl’s chief product officer. “With the guidance of our master of wine, Lidl works to offer high-quality wines at remarkably low prices. These awards prove that when done right, great taste and great prices can go together.”

Lidl’s master of wine is Adam Lapierre. Becoming a master is the highest designation a wine expert can receive, and it takes years of studying, serving and sipping to earn the prestigious title. Not only does Lapierre taste and rate Lidl’s wines, but he also offers his expertise when handpicking each bottle in the retailer’s collection.

Now in its third year, the Beverage Trade Network’s Sommeliers Choice Awards has become a top seal of approval in the industry, with wines being reviewed by buyers and experts from the marketplace. The wines are judged according to five parameters: Food Parability, Typicity, Quality, Value and Packaging. This year’s awards saw entries from nearly 30 countries, covering 142 varietals.

Below are Lidl's award winners:

Product Medal Dundalgan Irish Country Cream Gold Rosecreek Riesling Washington Gold Allini Asti Spumante DOCG Gold Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO Silver Allini Prosecco Spumante DOC 2019 Silver Viajero Moscato Mediterráneo Silver Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterráneo Silver Sinful Grin Petite Sirah California Silver Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur AOP Silver Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Silver Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australia Silver Northern Sky Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2017 Silver Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce Silver Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut Silver Rosecreek Malbec Argentina N/V Silver Rosecreek Merlot Australia Silver Sierra Pines Pinot Grigio California Silver Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand Silver Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L Silver Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP Silver Malbec Gran Reserva Valle Del Rapel Chile Silver Luxman Riesling German White Wine Silver Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP Silver Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO Silver Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC Silver Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley Silver Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile N/V Silver Rosecreek Shiraz Australia N/V Silver Chardonnay Reserva Privada Valle Central Chile Silver Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO Silver Sierra Pines Merlot California N/V Silver Allini Pinot Grigio Rose Sparkling Silver Merlot Reserva Privada Valle Central Chile Silver Sierra Pines Chardonnay California Silver Untamed Vine Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley Bronze Amorany Gran Cuvee Brut Cava Bronze Chevalier de Fauvert Chardonnay Pays D'oc IGP Bronze Conde Noble Vino Rosado Bronze Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP Bronze Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia Bronze Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California Bronze Sierra Pines Shiraz California Bronze Viajero Moscato Tinto Mediterraneo DO Bronze Gold & Grape Sweet Red California Bronze Gold & Grape Moscato California Bronze Sangria Bronze The Blissful Bird Moscato California Bronze

Lidl’s wines are no stranger to awards. Judges from USA Wine Ratings and the San Francisco International Wine Competition awarded its wines a total of 142 medals in 2020.

The retailer has also received accolades for its private label beers. Earlier in the year, Lidl won 11 medals in the New York International Beer Competition.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has more than 100 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.