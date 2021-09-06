Advertisement
06/09/2021

Lidl Takes Home 47 Medals in Sommeliers Choice Awards

Most of the private-label-winning wines are priced at less than $10
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Lidl's Allini Asti Spumante DOCG, Rosecreek Riesling Washington and Dundalgan Irish Country Cream all won gold medals at the recent Sommeliers Choice Awards competition.

Lidl has captured 47 medals for its exclusive private label wines at this year’s Sommeliers Choice Awards. Proving that high-quality taste can be achieved at an attractive price, most of Lidl’s award-winning wines are priced at less than $10.

“We are thrilled that our wines have performed so highly at the recent Sommeliers Choice Awards,” said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl’s chief product officer. “With the guidance of our master of wine, Lidl works to offer high-quality wines at remarkably low prices. These awards prove that when done right, great taste and great prices can go together.”

Lidl’s master of wine is Adam Lapierre. Becoming a master is the highest designation a wine expert can receive, and it takes years of studying, serving and sipping to earn the prestigious title. Not only does Lapierre taste and rate Lidl’s wines, but he also offers his expertise when handpicking each bottle in the retailer’s collection.

Now in its third year, the Beverage Trade Network’s Sommeliers Choice Awards has become a top seal of approval in the industry, with wines being reviewed by buyers and experts from the marketplace. The wines are judged according to five parameters: Food Parability, Typicity, Quality, Value and Packaging. This year’s awards saw entries from nearly 30 countries, covering 142 varietals. 

Below are Lidl's award winners:

Product
Medal

Dundalgan Irish Country Cream

Gold

Rosecreek Riesling Washington

Gold

Allini Asti Spumante DOCG

Gold

Caladeverde Nero d'Avola DOP BIO

Silver

Allini Prosecco Spumante DOC 2019

Silver

Viajero Moscato Mediterráneo

Silver

Viajero Pink Moscato Mediterráneo

Silver

Sinful Grin Petite Sirah California

Silver

Rosecreek Bordeaux Superieur AOP

Silver

Allini Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG

Silver

Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Australia

Silver

Northern Sky Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2017

Silver

Allini Moscato Vino Spumante di Qualita Del Tipo Aromatico Dolce

Silver

Waldenhoff Pinot Chardonnay Vino Spumante Brut

Silver

Rosecreek Malbec Argentina N/V

Silver

Rosecreek Merlot Australia

Silver

Sierra Pines Pinot Grigio California

Silver

Rosecreek Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand

Silver

Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC 1.5L

Silver

Rosecreek Saint Emilion Grand Cru AOP

Silver

Malbec Gran Reserva Valle Del Rapel Chile

Silver

Luxman Riesling German White Wine

Silver

Rosecreek Beaujolais Villages AOP

Silver

Hachon Verdejo Rueda DO

Silver

Giulio Pasotti Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC

Silver

Northwest Vintage Chardonnay Columbia Valley

Silver

Rosecreek Cabernet Sauvignon Chile N/V

Silver

Rosecreek Shiraz Australia N/V

Silver

Chardonnay Reserva Privada Valle Central Chile

Silver

Cepa Lebrel Reserva Rioja DO

Silver

Sierra Pines Merlot California N/V

Silver

Allini Pinot Grigio Rose Sparkling

Silver

Merlot Reserva Privada Valle Central Chile

Silver

Sierra Pines Chardonnay California

Silver

Untamed Vine Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley

Bronze

Amorany Gran Cuvee Brut Cava

Bronze

Chevalier de Fauvert Chardonnay Pays D'oc IGP

Bronze

Conde Noble Vino Rosado

Bronze

Rosecreek Macon Villages AOP

Bronze

Rosecreek Chardonnay Australlia

Bronze

Sierra Pines Cabernet Sauvignon California

Bronze

Sierra Pines Shiraz California

Bronze

Viajero Moscato Tinto Mediterraneo DO

Bronze

Gold & Grape Sweet Red California

Bronze

Gold & Grape Moscato California

Bronze

Sangria

Bronze

The Blissful Bird Moscato California

Bronze

Lidl’s wines are no stranger to awards. Judges from USA Wine Ratings and the San Francisco International Wine Competition awarded its wines a total of 142 medals in 2020.

The retailer has also received accolades for its private label beers. Earlier in the year, Lidl won 11 medals in the New York International Beer Competition

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has more than 100 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

