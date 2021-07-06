Lidl to Open 3 Stores This Week

It’s a busy week for discount grocer Lidl U.S., with three grand openings happening on June 9. The new stores are located in Stonecrest, Ga., Columbia, Md., and Lawrenceville, N.J.

Among other offerings, the stores feature a large selection of organic and gluten-free products, in-store bakery departments, floral corners, fresh produce and a host of European specialty items.

Several modified activities and promotions are part of the grand opening events. The first 100 customers in each location will receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 and shoppers can enter to win a grand prize of a $500 gift card.

This week’s grand openings follow another unveiling this month. On June 1, a Lidl location in Burlington, N.C., welcomed shoppers in that area.

In all, Lidl U.S. plans to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021 in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The expansion this year will bring the chain’s U.S. store count to more than 150.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Virginia-based grocer has more than 100 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.