Advertisement
04/08/2021

Lidl Wants to Help Conserve Water

New logo debuting for Earth Day, month-long observation
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Lidl Wants to Help Conserve Water Earth Day Water Conservation Month
As well as visually calling attention to water usage on the back of product packaging, Lidl's new "Save Water" logo will direct customers to an online resource providing tips and information about conserving water.

To mark both Water Conservation Month and Earth Day in April, Lidl is launching a new product logo that raises awareness of global water overuse, and urges shoppers to use less water during their daily activities at home. The initiative places the “Save Water” logo on the packaging of select Lidl products such as toothpaste and soap, which require more water to use. 

As well as visually calling attention to water usage on the back of product packaging, the logo will direct customers to an online resource providing tips and information about conserving water, including how Lidl is aiding this effort globally. 

“We are excited to launch the Save Water campaign in our stores in honor of Water Conservation Month, as well as Earth Day,” said Stefan Schwarz, EVP of purchasing at Lidl US. “We hope through the introduction of the Save Water logo on our products, we can work together with our customers to conserve this critical resource we all depend on daily.”

In other Lidl news, the company has revealed plans to open two stores on April 14, one in Steele Creek, North Carolina, and one in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Virginia-based grocer has more than 130 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Also Worth Reading

Lidl Offers $200 for Employees to Get Vaccinated

Lidl Offers $200 for Employees to Get Vaccinated

New initiative encourages front-line workers to receive COVID-19 vaccination

Lidl Wins 11 Medals at 2021 NY International Beer Competition

Lidl Wins 11 Medals at NY International Beer Competition

800+ submissions from around the globe entered virtual competition

Lidl US Partners With Healthy Kids Running Series

Lidl US Partners With Healthy Kids Running Series

Collaboration will encourage more than 17K children to lead active lifestyles

a close up of a store

New Seasons/New Leaf Eliminating Single-Use Water Bottles

Initiative to go into effect at all stores by Earth Day

You May Also Like

Advertisement