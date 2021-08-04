Lidl Wants to Help Conserve Water

To mark both Water Conservation Month and Earth Day in April, Lidl is launching a new product logo that raises awareness of global water overuse, and urges shoppers to use less water during their daily activities at home. The initiative places the “Save Water” logo on the packaging of select Lidl products such as toothpaste and soap, which require more water to use.

As well as visually calling attention to water usage on the back of product packaging, the logo will direct customers to an online resource providing tips and information about conserving water, including how Lidl is aiding this effort globally.

“We are excited to launch the Save Water campaign in our stores in honor of Water Conservation Month, as well as Earth Day,” said Stefan Schwarz, EVP of purchasing at Lidl US. “We hope through the introduction of the Save Water logo on our products, we can work together with our customers to conserve this critical resource we all depend on daily.”

In other Lidl news, the company has revealed plans to open two stores on April 14, one in Steele Creek, North Carolina, and one in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Virginia-based grocer has more than 130 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.