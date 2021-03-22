Advertisement
03/22/2021

Lidl Wins 11 Medals at NY International Beer Competition

800+ submissions from around the globe entered virtual competition
Lidl took home more than 10 medals at the 2021 New York International Beer Competition for its exclusive private label beers.

With alcohol sales poised to experience increased sales this summer as in-person gatherings become more common thanks to fewer COVID-19 restrictions, Lidl has taken home more than 10 medals in this year's 10th annual New York International Beer Competition for the retailer's exclusive private label beers.

Although this year's event was conducted virtually due to the pandemic, there were still more than 800 submissions from around the globe tasted by the competition's trade buyer judges.

In additional to winning two gold medals, Lidl's Perlenbacher brand also won Germany Pilsner Brewery of the Year.

Below is the list of Lidl's award winners:

Category

Medal

Product

International-Style Lager

Gold

Van Danken European Lager

Saranac Pale Ale

Gold

Trailgazer Session Ale

German-Style Pilsner

Silver

Perlenbacher Imperial Premium

German-Style Pilsner

Silver

Perlenbacher Hefeweizen

American-Style Sour Ale

Silver

Atomic Tart Raspberry Sour Ale

American-Style Lager

Silver

Craft Explorers Blue Ridge Lager

European-Style Low Alcohol Lager

Bronze

Galereux Lager

French-Style Saison

Bronze

La Blonde de Ch'Nord French

Belgian-Style Tripel

Bronze

Bronzen Schild Belgian Tripel

German-Style Pilsner

Bronze

Perlenbacher Premium Pilsner

Other Strong Beer

Bronze

Craft Explorers Hop Blast IPA

Lidl's award-winning beers are priced on average at less than $8 per pack.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized again by [the] New York International Beer Competition for our beer assortment," said Stefan Schwarz, EVP of purchasing for Lidl US. "Lidl is focused on providing high-quality domestic and international beer offerings at unbelievably low prices, and we are honored to see our assortment recognized again by wins as the top-performing grocer in the New York International Beer Competition."

Lidl previously took home medals in the 2020 USA Beer Ratings and the 2018 New York International Beer Competition, which is part of the International Beverage Competitions Group

Retailers are no stranger to imbibing in the private-label beer game. For example, Trader Joe’s worked for two years on its own dessert beer, Cookie Butter Beer, and also recently launched a barrel-aged beer.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Virginia-based grocer has more than 130 stores in nine East Coast states. Lidl U.S. is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

You May Also Like

