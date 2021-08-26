Southeastern Grocers Earns Accolades for Private Label Dairy Products

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, continues to earn praise for its private label products. After winning 41 medals at the 2021 USA Wine Ratings competition for its private label wines, another category of products has received accolades. Southeastern Grocers has earned 13 awards for its dairy product collection at this years’ World Dairy Expo Championship.

“We are honored that the World Dairy Expo has recognized our dedication to providing exceptional products to our customers with 13 awards in ice cream, yogurt and cheese categories,” said Gayle Sheilds, VP of pharmacy and Own Brands for Southeastern Grocers. “We are very proud of our private label products and work hard to develop dynamic, affordable, high-quality products our customers can trust and love.”

Southeastern Grocers’ SE Grocers product line received honors for five yogurt varieties, two cream cheese selections, and two cheese varieties while the grocer’s Prestige and Naturally Better product lines won four frozen yogurt and ice cream awards.

The private label products won top three honors in multiple categories, earning five first place awards, six second place awards, and two third place awards. The products that won first place honors include Prestige Black Cherry Frozen Yogurt (Category: Frozen Yogurt), SE Grocers Natural Sliced Havarti Cheese (Category: Cheese - Brick, Muenster, Havarti), SE Grocers Nonfat Greek Yogurt Blueberry (Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt - Non-Fat, Any Flavor), SE Grocers Whole Milk Yogurt Vanilla (Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt – 1%, Any Flavor), and SE Grocers Light Fat Free Yogurt Blueberry (Category: Blueberry Yogurt).

The 2021 awards mark the sixth year Southeastern Grocers has been recognized by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, who sponsor the World Dairy Expo Championship, where producers come together to compete as well as network.

Meanwhile, 25 of Southeastern Grocers' private label products was recently named to Progressive Grocer's sister publication Store Brands' Editors’ Picks for 2021, which recognize the introduction of innovative private label products.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.