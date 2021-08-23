Southeastern Grocers Private Label Wines Earn Critical Acclaim

Southeastern Grocers recently celebrated some high-praise for its private label wines. The parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie, announced that its private label and market exclusive wines took home several awards at the fourth annual USA Wine Ratings Competition.

The company’s wines were a favorite of the wine critics this year, taking home three “best in show” awards, eight gold medals, 29 silver medals and four bronze medals. Southeastern Grocers wasn’t the only company to have private label wines take home awards. Lidl won over 40 total medals at the same competition.

“It’s an honor to have more than 40 of our private label and market exclusive wines recognized by USA Wine Ratings,” said Gayle Shields, VP of pharmacy and own brands, Southeastern Grocers. “At Southeastern Grocers, we work hard to create high quality products our customers love that maintain the value they are accustomed to. The accolades received during the annual awards ceremony proves our hard work and desire to create exceptional products has paid off for our customers.”

The 2021 USA Wine Ratings competition was held in San Francisco in July, and included more than 1,000 wines from around the globe. The products were judged on quality, value and packaging by wine professionals.

Of the 41 medals Southeastern Grocer took home for its private label wines, eight wines took home gold, and earned over 90 points on the 100 point scale. The top-winning wines include Saddlebred Cellars Pinot Noir, Fontaine de Chocolat, Los Frailes Sinergia Cabernet Sauvignon, Caracol Serrano Red Blend, River & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon, Bodegas Nodus Chaval Joven, Juicy Hill Cabernet, and SunBay Cellars Moscato.

Saddlebred Cellars Pinot Noir, which earned 94 points making it the company’s highest scoring wine, was also named best Pinot Noir in show. Fontaine de Chocolat earned 93 points, and was named best fortified wine in show and best German wine in show.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has more than 150 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100.