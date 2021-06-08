Schnucks Introduces Wine Club

Schnucks’ new program appeals to wine lovers looking to save some cash. The St. Louis-based grocer has launched the Schnucks Wine Club, available to all Schnucks Rewards members. The Schnucks Wine Club enables members to receive a 15% discount off the lowest price on every 750-milliliter bottle of wine purchased at Schnucks stores every day of the week.

Schnucks Wine Club members can receive updates on select premium bottles of wine carried at Schnucks. They can also take advantage of the retailer's complimentary newsletter that shares trends and insights from industry experts, pairing ideas for wine, and other unique content curated specifically for wine enthusiasts. Other benefits include the ability to pre-register for some wine-focused Schnucks Cooking School classes and events, as well as the opportunity to participate in virtual meet-and-greets with sommeliers from around the world.

“The Schnucks Wine Club is another way for us to deliver value to our customers. Whether you are a wine expert or just getting started, the Schnucks Wine Club offers ways to save, learn and experience wine in new and fun ways,” said Julie Dean, Schnucks' beverage alcohol category manager and certified specialist of wine.

The Schnucks Wine Club is open to all members of the Schnucks Rewards program with an annual membership fee of $24.99. Schnucks Wine Club members will earn Rewards points on the membership purchase, plus receive an extra $10 in Rewards points if they register on or before Sep. 30. Members must be at least 21 years of age to participate, and discounts are limited to purchases of 750-milliliter bottles of wine.

Schnucks operates more than 100 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 13,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.