Schnucks Names New Executive Vice President

Schnuck Markets Inc. has a new senior executive to lead the company through its next stage of transformation.

The company announced that Ted Schnuck has been named the company’s EVP, supermarkets, effective in October. Ted is a fourth generation member of the Schnuck family and great grandson of company founder Anna Donovan Schnuck. He is currently VP, Fresh, where he leads the meat, seafood, produce, floral, bakery and deli merchandising areas, with an emphasis on ensuring that stores offer a relevant assortment of fresh, quality foods while providing easy, affordable and convenient meal solutions.

Dave Peacock, president and COO, will transition back to the company’s Board of Directors in October, following his acceptance of a new role with Continental Grain Co.

“We are grateful for Dave’s leadership over the last four years, which was especially critical during the pandemic when we experienced supply chain and in-store operational challenges,” said CEO Todd Schnuck. “Through his strategic initiatives in data and analytics and operational excellence, we are positioned to compete and win in this competitive retail landscape. We are fortunate that Dave will continue his association with our company through his involvement with our board of directors. We wish him the best in his next career chapter.”

Peacock joined Schnucks as president and COO in May 2017, and will be working closely with Ted prior to transitioning to the board on Oct. 4, the company said.

Ted Schnuck joined the family-owned company in 2015. He is a current member of the company’s Strategy Team, a 10-member cohort of high-level executives. Ted has held strategic leadership positions across several key areas of the 82-year-old family owned grocer, including merchandising, supply chain, marketing, business development and store operations. During his time as a division manager, Ted oversaw the operational needs of 11 stores located in the St. Charles, Missouri and mid-Missouri markets, and in a previous role, he was responsible for 13 stores in St. Louis County, Jefferson County, and southeastern Missouri markets. As VP of brand marketing, Ted’s leadership was instrumental in the successful launch of the Schnucks Rewards loyalty program. In addition, other notable accomplishments include improvements in supply chain management with the implementation of the company’s inventory replenishment system. As part of the business development team, Ted Schnuck was instrumental in the acquisition and integration of 19 St. Louis-area Shop ‘n Save stores in 2018.

Ted is the first member of his generation to be appointed to the company’s Strategy Team. He will report to Todd Schnuck.

Ted Schnuck is a graduate of the University of Virginia, and he earned his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Ted began his career with Bain & Company then transitioned to strategy and marketing roles for major brands at Beam Suntory and Procter & Gamble.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates over 100 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 14,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.