Schnucks to Open New Store Format in Indiana

Schnuck Markets Inc. is gearing up for the grand opening of its new-format grocery store Schnucks Fresh in Jasper, Ind., on Aug. 18. Located at 3605 North Newton Street in the Germantown Shopping Center, the store will open to customers at 7 a.m., with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow at 9 a.m.

A new format for Schnucks, the leased 18,000-square-foot store will include a heavy focus on fresh departments such as produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery.

The Jasper location will mark Schnucks’ seventh Indiana store, joining six others in the Evansville area.

“We’re always excited to grow and expand our business by bringing Schnucks’ fresh-quality products to new customers in a new market,” said Todd Schnuck, Schnucks chairman and CEO. “Our mission at Schnucks is to Nourish People’s Lives, and Jasper customers will soon find out that we do this by not only making sure to address the food needs of our customers, but also by nurturing the communities that we serve.”

The store will employ approximately 30 teammates. Interested candidates can visit the Schnucks Careers page to apply.

Leading the team at Schnucks Fresh and relocating to Jasper from Columbia, Ill., is Store Manager Ted Walker, a 40-year grocery veteran who has been with Schnucks since 2008.

“Customers new to Schnucks will soon find out that ‘fresh’ is what we do best, and in Jasper, it’s right there in our name.” Walker said. “We’re anxious to get this store open so that we can bring our new neighbors fresh options that they will be proud to serve to their families.”

Schnucks Fresh will be open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days a week and offer customers a curbside pickup option in partnership with San Francisco-based Instacart.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates more than 100 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 13,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.