Schnucks to Close One of Its St. Louis-Area Stores

Schnuck Markets, Inc. is shuttering its location in Shrewsbury, Mo., effective June 27. The retailer took over the former Shop ‘N Save site in 2018 and struggled to build sales at the 77,000-square foot store. To date, Schnucks has closed nine of the 19 Shop ‘n Save stores it acquired from Supervalu in 2018.

Schnucks currently operates 79 stores in the St. Louis metro area, including two other stores within three miles of the Shrewsbury location. Meanwhile, the company is planning to open a new store in Jasper, Ind., later this year and an additional location in Columbia, Mo., in the near future.

“Any time a store lease comes up for renewal, we review its past and current performance as a normal course of business. Even in the midst of the pandemic when other stores saw growth, our Shrewsbury location continued to underperform,” reported Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO. “We thank our loyal customers of that location and ask them to consider visiting us at one of our other nearby stores. We also thank our teammates for giving it their best and will work with each of them to find a nearby Schnucks location where they can continue to provide excellent customer service.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates over 100 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs more than 14,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.