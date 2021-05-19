Newsweek Names Best Loyalty Programs

H-E-B, Country Market and Schnuck Markets made the top three on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2021 in the supermarket category.

The findings of technology-enabled services company Inmar Intelligence's recent survey indicate that 89% of shoppers have noticed an increase in prices of groceries and everyday household items that they regularly buy, and 68% have gone so far as to shop at a different store for these items because of these price hikes. As a result of these price increases, many consumers are also joining loyalty programs as a way to save.

For its list of best loyalty programs, Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to rank the programs. A list was compiled based on the results of an independent survey of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers from 43 categories in the United States. Around 16,000 evaluations of various loyalty programs were collected from customers, who were were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as assess brands in the following areas: Ease & Enjoyment, Benefit, Overall Satisfaction, Support and Trust.

The top five retailers in the supermarket category were:

H-E-B Grocery Co. County Market Schnuck Markets Redner’s Winn-Dixie Stores Inc.

“We thank our loyal and dedicated customers for shopping with us and for their great feedback on the Schnucks Rewards app,” said Schnucks Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer Bob Hardester. “We are committed to continuing to update and improve the app so that we can bring customers more savings and services through Schnucks Rewards in the future.”

The top five retailers in the superstore and warehouse club store category were:

Costco Wholesale Corp. Sam’s Club Meijer Inc. Target Corp. Walmart Inc.

San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America. St. Louis-based Schnucks is No. 64 on The PG 100, while Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, is No. 43. Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco; Bentonville, Ark.-based Sam’s Club; Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer; Minneapolis-based Target; and Walmart, Sam's Club's parent company, are 4, 9, 18, 6 and 1 respectively on the list.