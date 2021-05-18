Price Chopper/Market 32’s Rewards Program Offers New Ways to Redeem Points

Price Chopper/Market 32 is making its loyalty program even more attractive to its customers. In addition to food and fuel, the Northeastern supermarket chain is now letting shoppers use their rewards through its AdvantEdge Rewards Program to support local schools, pay down student loans, donate to charity, purchase specialty kitchen products and enter periodic sweepstakes.

Since launching Fuel AdvantEdge in 2006, Price Chopper/Market 32 has continually leveraged customer input to grow the AdvantEdge Rewards program — by adding food and bonus item buys as well as full-order and gift card multipliers. This latest expansion of customer choice options was crafted in partnership with international marketing company tcc, a provider of currency/rewards programs for supermarkets.

The newly diversified platform adds a mobile-based personalized customer experience to the palette of physical, digital and experiential rewards.

“Price Chopper Supermarkets/Market 32 is laser-focused on fulfilling the needs and desires of our customers at every point of engagement. We understand that all shoppers are different, so we created a variety of options to engage and reward more customers. And because we know our customers appreciate the convenience of accessing and redeeming points whenever and wherever they like, we made the experience fully mobile,” said Glen Bradley, group VP of marketing at Price Chopper Supermarkets/Market 32.

Customers now have the opportunity to apply their points to support local schools, pay down student loans, donate to charities, enter periodic shopping-spree and vacation sweepstakes, earn MasterChef branded products, and more.

“Price Chopper deserves credit for taking a leadership position in the grocery rewards space,” said Dan Dmochowski, president of North America for tcc. “They have their finger on the pulse of consumer trends and recognized that today’s diverse and discerning consumer base demands a broader array of rewards options. So they took action to enhance their program with a user experience and rewards that are even more compelling to customers. Our goal is to keep the program fresh with new features and rewards options that set a gold standard for the industry.”

tcc delivers tailor-made solutions which engage and reward loyal customers while driving sustainable growth to retailers and brands. Active in more than 70 countries worldwide, tcc global employs more than 600 people across 34 offices.

More new ways for customers to earn and redeem AdvantEdge Rewards points online through the tcc partnership and platform solution are expected in the coming months.

Based in Schenectady, N.Y., Price Chopper/Market 32 operates more than 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 associates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. In February, Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets entered into a definitive merger agreement that will nearly double their collective footprint in the Northeast. Price Chopper/Market 32 is No. 56 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Based in Williamsville, N.Y., Tops Markets operates 162 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. It is No. 66 on The PG 100.