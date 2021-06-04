Tops Expands Use of Inmar Intelligence’s Retail Cloud

Tops Markets LLC is expanding its use of Inmar Intelligence’s Retail Cloud to include targetable and attributable on- and off-site media at scale for the grocer’s supplier partners. These additional capabilities of the Tops Shopper Link Digital Media Network will enable suppliers to access ad placements on Tops’ website, shopper-targeted off-site ad placements across programmatic media and paid social, and real-time sales reporting at the UPC level.

Tops is currently an Inmar Intelligence partner for shopper incentives and loyalty, through which digital promotions are integrated into supplier campaigns. The retailer’s greater use of Retail Cloud will boost the grocer's access to Inmar Intelligence’s array of media and marketing capabilities, advanced technology, and sales and service organization to spur shopper and supplier engagement. Retail Cloud allows retailers such as Tops to offer and carry out integrated programs across incentives and media, drive customer engagement and sales, and further ramp up their digital transformation.

“We are excited to introduce Tops Shopper Link, in partnership with Inmar Intelligence, to connect the great brands and services we offer in our 162 Tops stores and on TopsMarkets.com with our 2 million qualified shoppers at the moment they are interacting online,” noted Tops SVP Diane Colgan. “This digital media network will help these brands amplify and extend their marketing strategies with us in an efficient way and while building mutual sales benefits.”

This expansion comes at a time when retailers are seeking to increase their commitment to, and investment in, retail media networks. A recent Inmar Intelligence survey found that the greatest motive for implementing a retail media network is to increase sales (58%) and create new revenue streams (36%). Further, retailers are searching for ways to expand these networks and add new capabilities to extend reach and engagement with customers in new ways.

“We are delighted that Tops Markets has chosen Inmar’s Retail Cloud to build out their Shopper Link Digital Media Network,” said Spencer Baird, EVP and president of Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Inmar Intelligence’s martech division. “It is our goal to not only enable scalable retail media solutions for organizations like Tops, but to create full retail marketing platforms that seamlessly integrate marketing and merchandising activities, deliver a better experience for the shopper, and drive results.”

Inmar Intelligence’s Retail Cloud is powered by ShopperSync, a data intelligence platform enabling a retailer to leverage first-party anonymized transactional data across all media and promotions channels in its network while managing permissions and governance rights.