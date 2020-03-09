Price Chopper Raises Funds for Rare Diseases

Price Chopper/Market 32 and Bimbo Bakeries have teamed up for a corporate giving program dedicated to fighting rare genetic diseases.

The supermarket chain threw its support behind Cure Rare Disease (CRD), a nonprofit biotech organization that seeks to create customized therapeutic treatments using advanced CRISPR gene-editing technology for patients living with these often underfunded conditions with few treatment options.

Price Chopper/Market 32 promoted the purchase in its stores of specific products sold under Bimbo’s Freihofer’s bread brand with a 10-cent donation to the organization from every select purchase. The eight-week program raised $33,745.30 for CRD.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 and Freihofer’s have partnered to support the fight against muscular diseases for decades,” noted Pam Cerrone, Price Chopper/Market 32’s director of community relations. “We were pleased to direct this effort toward the Cure Rare Disease mission to develop therapeutics for patients who would otherwise have little hope for treatment.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the donation resulting from Price Chopper’s successful fundraising campaign,” said Rich Horgan, founder and president of Boston-based CRD. “With this support, we are able to reach a major milestone in developing our first therapeutic for people impacted by muscular dystrophy, one of 7,000 rare diseases. Working with a local company that genuinely strives to make a difference in their community is inspiring, and we look forward to future opportunities to collaborate and propel our mission forward to develop lifesaving medicines for those with no hope otherwise.”

Horsham, Pennsylvania-based Bimbo’s baked good brands include Thomas’, Sara Lee, Arnold, Entenmann’s and Freihofer’s.

Schenectady, New York-based Golub Corp., which operates more than 130 Price Chopper, Market 32 and Market Bistro stores in in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.