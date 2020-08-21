Press enter to search
DeCA Sets Hunger-Relief Fundraising Record

By Abby Kleckler - 08/21/2020
After purchasing the bag, patrons simply dropped it in a donation box or left it with the cashier.

Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) patrons and employees set a new fundraising record during this year's Department of Defense (DOD) Feds Feed Families campaign. DeCA collected nearly 2.3 million pounds of food and personal hygiene items, beating its previous record of 1.6 million pounds in 2015.

“It was only through the generosity of our employees and customers,” said Randy Eller, DeCA’s director of logistics. “Every year they really step up and get the job done in terms of donations. This year’s campaign broke the DOD record, and we significantly contributed to that success.”

Federal employees helped food banks and pantries stay stocked during the summer months, and a unique summer at that, when need is the greatest. In the commissary, prepackaged bags filled with DeCA’s Freedom’s Choice store brand items were available for purchase. After purchasing the bag, patrons simply dropped it in a donation box or left it with the cashier. Commissaries also accepted unopened, sealed donations brought from home, or patrons and employees could purchase individual items in the store. 

The DOD's total donations between Jan. 1 and Aug. 14 were 2.5 million pounds, meaning DeCA's donations accounted for 90%. This was the first year the DOD had delegated DeCA to be the lead for the campaign.

Feds Feed Families has collected over 92 million pounds of food since it began in 2019. 

The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is No. 56 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America.

