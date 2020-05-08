Grocery Outlet Raises $4M to Combat Hunger

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market said Wednesday it had raised more than $3 million in its 10th annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive campaign, which ran from June 24 through July 31. The company also put in $1 million of its own money, in addition to the donations.

The food retailer said that more than 350 Grocery Outlet stores across the country raised funds and collected donations from customers, employees and others for food agencies. The Independence from Hunger Food Drive campaign kicked off in 2011 and has since raised $11 million. Each of Grocery Outlet's 350-plus stores identified local food agencies in their respective locations to partner with throughout the campaign.

"We are extremely proud to support food agencies in our back yards across the nation, raising over $11 million since the campaign began is a big milestone we've reached," said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet Inc. "To celebrate Independence from Hunger's 10th year anniversary, it was important to augment the great work our Independent Operators do with local partners, as a company we're excited to contribute $1M to match their efforts."

Grocery Outlet customers and employees were encouraged to contribute to the campaign through:

Purchase of a pre-made food bags filled with an assortment of nonperishable items

Give $5, Get $5 at the register. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction and receive a $5 coupon

Contribution of a monetary donation through in-store and online platforms

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.